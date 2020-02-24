Sachin Tendulkar Completes 10 Years Of Hitting 1st-ever ODI 200 In Throwback Video: Watch

On February 24, 2010, veteran Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman in ODI history to register a double-hundred in the format. Sachin Tendulkar achieved the same during South Africa’s tour of India in 2010. The Proteas played two Test matches and three ODIs between February 2 and February 27 in the country.

Sachin Tendulkar 200 on February 24, 2010

In the second ODI of the three-match series between hosts India and visiting South African team, the ‘Men in Blue’ amassed 401-3 in their 50 overs while batting first. During India’s batting, opening batsman Sachin Tendulkar carried his bat throughout the innings and reached his 200th run by steering the ball behind point for a single in the final over. The jubilant crowd at Gwalior’s Captain Roop Singh Stadium stood up and applauded the Sachin Tendulkar 200 that added even more to the illustrious Sachin Tendulkar records list.

#OnThisDay in 2010, @sachin_rt created history by becoming the 1st batsman to score a 200 in ODIs. 🇮🇳👏



'Sachin Tendulkar 200' splashed across all newspapers the following days and it is no surprise why. Sachin Tendulkar struck 25 blazing boundaries and three violent sixes against the likes of Dale Steyn, Wayne Parnell, Roelof Van der Merwe and Charl Langeveldt. Sachin Tendulkar's innings came from just 147 balls and the right-handed batsman held a strike-rate of 136.05. Tendulkar’s double-hundred was the first such instance in men’s ODI cricket at the time and since then, seven more double-centuries have been scored by five different batsmen.

Sachin Tendulkar stats

Sachin Tendulkar announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in 2013. Amongst all Sachin Tendulkar stats, the cricketer retired with 34,357 runs to his credit and is the leading run-scorer in both ODI and Test cricket. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Many Sachin Tendulkar records are never expected to be broken.

