IPL Rejected Me 4 Times Before 2018 For Not Being 'fresh Faced': Mayanti Langer

Mayanti Langer is a name that has become synonymous with cricket coverage in India. The star television anchor, who is also the wife of Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny, has graced a billion people's television screens during tournaments like the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, the now-defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL), and most importantly the Indian Premier League (IPL). But the journey was not always smooth sailing as Langer revealed that the IPL gig was a hard one for her to procure with her being rejected four times before finally getting her big break in 2018.

Mayanti Langer: Four rejections from IPL before 2018 debut

Langer had been anchoring various shows since the end of her college days in the late 2000s. Talking to an Indian magazine, Langer revealed that she was initially contacted for IPL 2011 and was convinced that she was finally going to be a part of the coverage team for the biggest cricket tournament in the world. Langer, was however, seen too much on TV and this had the IPL broadcasters stay away from having her on the screen.

They needed a "fresh face". In 2018, the IPL was acquired by its new broadcasters and Mayanti Langer was finally given an opportunity to anchor for the biggest cricketing event in the world. The anchor admitted that she had given up on her hopes of working in the IPL and had made peace when she got the opportunity.

Langer also revealed that her husband, Stuart Binny, sent her a sweet message before she began with IPL 2018 to congratulate her on finally achieving her dream. Langer also saw the IPL rejection as a blessing in disguise as it allowed her to partake in her husband's IPL journey as a fan and a supporter rather than being an unbiased anchor.

Mayanti Langer husband: No IPL 2020 for Stuart Binny?

The lower-order all-rounder has played for three teams in his IPL career - the Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the Rajasthan Royals. His journey with the inaugural champions of the IPL has been the most vital for his career as the team showed faith in him even in times where he was not able to perform well. However, Binny found no place in the Rajasthan Royals Team 2020 and was left out at the 2020 IPL Auctions. Binny will not be playing IPL 2020 until he is signed as an injury-replacement by any of the franchises. Binny has scored 880 runs in 95 IPL matches along with taking 22 wickets.

