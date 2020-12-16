Virat Kohli Reveals First-ever Cricket Memory To Steve Smith In Rare Legends Chat: WATCH

India and Australia will begin their tussle for the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday, with the first test scheduled to kick off at Adelaide. The clash is likely to be a high-octane high-intensity clash as two heavyweights collide to exert their dominance. Among player battles, it will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the world's two best-ranked Test batsmen go about their business during the India vs Australia 1st Test.

Before the two teams locked horns in a fierce battle, Team India captain Virat Kohli and Australian stalwart Steve Smith sat down for an informal chat. During the conversation, speaking of his early cricket memories, the India captain revealed that the first time he played was with his late father, who chucked balls at him, while Virat played around with a plastic bat. The Indian captain revealed that it was a very special memory as people have always told him that he used to swing his around all the time as a kid.

Steve Smith also had a similar memory, and the former Australian captain revealed that he never wanted to put the bat down after he first held it. Smith revealed that he always wanted to be a cricketer and his father used to through him balls at the nets during afternoons after school. The 31-year-old said that he thus progressed through the ranks, before making it big for Australia.

Steve Smith and Virat Kohli sit down to chat their earliest cricket memories, when Kohli asked the crowd to stop booing Smith, and plenty more...

Virat Kohli also revealed that during the 2008 U-19 World Cup, where he led the India Colts to victory, his first thought of making cricket as a proper career came after the death of his father. The Indian captain revealed that he always wanted to play at the highest level after his father's passing he completely turned up his focus and aimed at playing for a long time. Kohli also revealed that his 79* against the West Indies in the 2009 Champions Trophy was the first time that he thought he could make it at the international level and gave him the confidence to succeed. Kohli had won his first Player of the Match award for his efforts and really kicked it off, scoring runs consistently in the years to come.

