Mohammed Shami Takes 2 Wickets In 1 Over, Sends Incumbent Opener Marcus Harris Back: WATCH

The Australia A vs India live match is currently underway with the Indian pacers making a mark early on. The 2nd practice match is being played with the pink ball, with the match already creating headlines with some great performances on the field and because of the unfortunate Cameron Green injury as well. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who is expected to be a crucial part of the Indian pace attack, has started the match in promising fashion, picking up two wickets in an over and three overall already.
It was the Indian team who batted first in the practice match, with only a handful of batsmen doing well in the tricky conditions. Surprisingly, it was fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who top-scored in the innings, as India were bundled out for 194 under 50 overs. Top-order batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill gave a good account of themselves with well-made 40s, as Sean Abbott and Jack Wildermuth shone with the ball with three-wicket hauls.
The bowling attack of the Indian Test side got going quickly in the practice game, with all the four pacers quickly picking wickets. However, it was fast bowler Mohammed Shami who was the pick of the bowlers in the first 20 overs, with his double-wicket maiden grabbing the headlines. The outstanding moment came in the 13th over, with Mohammed Shami managing to dismiss both Marcus Harris and Ben McDermott in a double-wicket maiden.
Marcus Harris, who will be expected to open the batting in the India vs Australia pink ball Test scheduled to take place soon, was dismissed in the first ball of the over. The batsman nicked a Mohammed Shami length ball, with the catch completed by Shubman Gill at slip. Another wicket came off the last ball off the over, as Mohammed Shami dismissed Ben McDermott by catching him LBW. You can check out the Australia A vs India live match highlights here.
If @MdShami11 is on song like he is today and the movement the pink ball will offer, no batsman even if it is Steve Smith will feel safe and in. Shami and Bumrah and whoever plays be it Umesh or Siraj or Saini, India should make Adelaide count.— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 11, 2020
Pink ball, Bumrah-Shami, Virat available, Warner not available... key factor for India will be to zero in on the right XI for the 1st Test.— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) December 11, 2020
Win in Adelaide and despite Virat missing remainder series, anything can happen. #AusvInd
After Mohammed Shami picked up another wicket by dismissing Sean Abbott later on, many fans expressed their excitement at watching the fast bowler’s destructive spell. Others tweeted tweeted that in the absence of David Warner, the Indian pace attack could get the better of the Australian batsmen with the pink ball at Adelaide.
