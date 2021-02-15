BAG Vs KHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Barcelona Gladiators will take on Kharian in the 26th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, February 15 at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our BAG vs KHA Dream11 prediction, probable BAG vs KHA playing 11 and BAG vs KHA Dream11 team.

Also Read: Michael Vaughan Given Warning By Indian Fans Despite Praising Virat Kohli's Chennai Knock

BAG vs KHA Dream11 prediction: BAG vs KHA match preview

This is a very interesting contest to watch as both teams will be making their debut in this tournament. This will also be the last game of the day and if both these sides have already watched the matches then they will be well aware of the conditions and how the format is being played.

Toss will certainly play an important part in this match with both teams looking to make a winning start to the tournament. This match also provides an opportunity for players from both sides to express themselves at the highest level. Fans will be hoping to witness a good contest between bat and ball as both teams look to make history.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Copies Typical MS Dhoni Gesture During Chennai Test, CSK Fans Approve: WATCH

BAG vs KHA Dream11 prediction: Squad details for BAG vs KHA Dream11 team

BAG: Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur, Usman Asghar, Sagar Shahbaz, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Umar, Farooq Ahmed, Ali Raza, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Ali Zafar Khan, Ihsan Ullah-Asda,Muhammad Umar, Arslan Yousaf, Tahir Nawaz, Arslan Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad

KHA: Muhammad Zarar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Ehsan Hussain, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Abrar Hussain, Danish Abdullah, Habib Ur Rehman, Abdul Awan, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Adil Iqbal, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Junaid Ali, Imran Amjad, Asad Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Junaid Ilyas, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir

Also Read: Virender Sehwag Laughs At Rohit Sharma's Funny Gesture For Rishabh Pant: WATCH

BAG vs KHA live: Top picks for BAG vs KHA Dream11 team

Tanzeer Ur Rehman

Haroon Salik

Hassan Tanver

Abrar Hussain

Also Read: Moeen Ali Takes THIS Top Test Cricket Honour After Dismissing IPL Captain Virat Kohli

BAG vs KHA playing 11: BAG vs KHA Dream11 team

BAG vs KHA live: BAG vs KHA match prediction

As per our prediction, BAG will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BAG vs KHA match prediction and BAG vs KHA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAG vs KHA Dream11 team and BAG vs KHA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.