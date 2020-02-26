Bahrain Vs Kuwait Live Score, Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, ACC T20 Semi-final Update

Bahrain will take on Kuwait in the 1st semi-final of the ACC Western Region T20 2020 on Wednesday, February 26. The BAH vs KUW live match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat Oman. The BAH vs KUW live match will commence at 11:00 AM (IST). Here are all the Bahrain vs Kuwait live score and BAH vs KUW live streaming details.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Kamran Akmal Publicly Challenged By Young Wicketkeeper For World T20 Spot

Bahrain vs Kuwait live score: BAH vs KUW live streaming

The BAH vs KUW live streaming for the Bahrain vs Kuwait T20 can be done on the Asian Cricket Council official YouTube channel. You can also get BAH vs KUW live streaming and Bahrain vs Kuwait live score updates from the official Twitter handles of Bahrain and Kuwait cricket. The BAH vs KUW live streaming can be viewed globally.

Bahrain vs Kuwait live score: Bahrain vs Kuwait T20 pitch report

The morning matches at this ground have produced 180 plus scores in the last two of the three matches. The BAH vs KUW live match is quite likely for this game to be a high-scoring one. With both the teams in terrific form we could be in for a run feast in the BAH vs KUW live match.

ALSO READ | Mushfiqur Rahim Opens Up On BIZARRE 'dinosaur' Celebration After 203* Vs Zimbabwe

Bahrain vs Kuwait live score: Bahrain vs Kuwait cricket - Weather Report

There will be no threat of rain and the sky is expected to stay clear throughout the game. So, we are in for a full BAH vs KUW live match on the cards.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Sarfaraz Ahmed's Son Copies Hasan Ali's Controversial Wicket Celebration; Watch

Bahrain vs Kuwait cricket preview

Bahrain finished Group A as the table toppers with two wins and one loss from three games. After losing the first game to Oman, Bahrain bounced back to win two on the trot. They will now look to secure a win in this fixture and make a place for themselves in the final.

On the other hand, Kuwait finished Group B at the 2nd position with two wins and one loss from three games. After winning their opening match against Saudi Arabia by 9 wickets, Kuwait lost the next game against UAE by 47 runs. But they made a comeback in the final group game with an 8 wicket victory over Iran. They will look to replicate their performance from the last game and enter the final.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: PCB Slams Quetta Gladiators For Accusing Peshawar Zalmi Over Ball Tampering

IMAGE COURTESY: ASIAN CRICKET COUNCIL TWITTER