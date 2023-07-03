'Same Old Aussies': English Media's Brutal Attack On Australia After Jonny Bairstow Fiasco

Ashes 2023: England suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Australia in the second Test at the Lord's. The Three Lions are now trailing 2-0 in the five-match Ashes series and need to buckle up ahead of the third Test match at Headingley. The second Test was no short of drama as a number of controversies rocked the cricket world.

If Jonny Bairstow had stayed at the crease would the scenario have changed? The question will remain during the course of the ongoing Ashes series. The host looked in firm control of the proceedings as they only lost Ben Duckett on the morning of the final day.

Captain Ben Stokes had hoped to partner Bairstow but their plan hit a bumper. A well-aimed Cameron Green bouncer was ducked by Bairstow and without noticing anything the wicketkeeper-batsman left the crease thinking the umpire had called it an over. Alex Carey who was behind the stumps didn't waste his time and executed an underarm throw to dislodge the stumps.

Australian players started celebrating the wicket and finally, after a detailed review by the third umpire, Bairstow had to continue his walk towards the pavilion. This incident attracted severe ire from the English media and they apart the Aussies who appeared to have crossed a line while breaching the spirit of cricket.

English Media had a scathing attack on the Australian team

The headline at Daily Express flashed,"Spirit of cricket reduced to Ashes." The Telegraph header read, "Ashes battle turns toxic."

Mirro Sport had a unique headline to explain the incident, "BAIR FACED SNEAK."

Some members of the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) also had a heated exchange with Usman Khawaja and the lawmaker of the game later apologised for the incident and imposed strict sanctions on the accused persons. It remains to be seen whether this would have any adverse effect in the third Test at Headingley which is set to start on 6th July.