Furious Brendon McCullum And Australia Coach Fire Shots At Each Other Over Bairstow Wicket

Australia extended their lead to 2-0 against England in the ongoing Ashes series after their win at the Lord’s Stadium by 43 runs on Sunday. The England Cricket Team was on fire, with the English captain, Ben Stokes, smashing 155 runs on Day 5 of the 2nd Test of the Ashes 2023. However, those runs were not enough, as, after his dismissal, the team failed to advantage of the his innings and were all out at 327 runs.

3 things you need to know

England have failed to win the Ashes for the past eight years

The third Test will take place on July 6, 2023.

Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal have stirred a big controversy

What happened during the ENG vs AUS game on Day 5?

After England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was run out by Alex Carey on the final day, emotions ran high. Bairstow, who had strolled out to the other end after ducking the penultimate ball of the over, was caught outside the crease by Alex Carey's throw into the stumps. Bairstow happened to be run out after an evaluation by the third umpire, which upset many England players and supporters.

What did Brendon McCullum comment on Alex Carey’s throw?

"I can't imagine we'll be having a beer with them any time soon. We have three tests to land some blows and try to win the Ashes. That is where our focus will be."

Following the contentious incident in ENG vs AUS's 2nd Test of the Ashes 2023, England coach Brendon McCullum stated, while talking to the BBC, his side's stance on maintaining space from the Australian squad. McCullum remarked that his squad will not be socialising with the Australians anytime soon. He emphasised that their focus will be on the final three Ashes tests, with the goal of delivering excellent performances and winning. McCullum also touched upon the significance of maintaining the 'spirit of the game' in cricket.

McCullum realised that actions have repercussions that must be lived with. He did emphasise, however, that if England had been in a similar circumstance, they may have taken a different decision, meaning that their response to such situations would have been different.

Did Andrew McDonald agree with the England coach?

On the other hand, the Australian coach did not agree with McCullum's statements and stated that:

“There’s no doubt that when a player is leaving their crease or leaving their ground at certain periods of time, you take that opportunity. It got sent upstairs, and ultimately, the officiating third umpire decides it’s out, it’s within the laws of the game. So yeah, I don’t see too many issues with it, to be perfectly honest,” McDonald told in the post-match presser. “I haven’t spoken to him. I’ve heard that comment for the first time, and I’m somewhat disappointed by that."

In the post-match news conference of England vs Australia, Australian coach Andrew McDonald justified Jonny Bairstow's contentious dismissal, claiming that when a player departs their crease, a chance for such a dismissal arises. He said that the judgement was referred to the third umpire, who ruled it out since it was within the rules of the game. McDonald had no serious reservations about the firing and disagreed with all of the points stated.

McDonald expressed dissatisfaction with Ben Stokes' comments about not wanting to win in such a way, saying that he had not talked to Stokes and was hearing the phrase for the first time. Despite Bairstow's dismissal, Stokes batted brilliantly and led a valiant comeback. However, following Stokes' removal, England's innings swiftly disintegrated, ending in a 43-run defeat.