Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

BAL Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Live

Balochistan and Central Punjab will clash in the 22nd match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup on Monday. Here is our BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
BAL vs CEP dream11 prediction

Balochistan (BAL) and Central (CEP) are set to feature in the 22nd league match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup this week. BAL vs CEP live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 12 from 8:00 pm IST. BAL vs CEP live streaming will be available on the Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube channel. Here is a look at our BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction, BAL vs CEP Dream11 team and top picks.

BAL vs CEP live: BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction and preview

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns so far in the competition. Balochistan occupy the second spot on the points table with their impressive performances, whereas the Central Punjab side languish at the bottom of the table. With both teams consisting of stars with international experience, the contest promises to entertain cricket enthusiasts. Babar Azam has been leading the Central Punjab side from the front, whereas Imam-ul-Haq is in exquisite touch for Balochistan. 

BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BAL vs CEP Dream11 team

BAL vs CEP playing 11: BAL vs CEP Dream11 team: BAL squad

  • Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Haris Sohail (c), Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Usama Mir, Imran Butt, Umaid Asif, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Kashif Bhatt, Umar Gul

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan Blasted By Netizens For Running Out Marcus Stoinis In Loss Against Mumbai

BAL vs CEP playing 11: BAL vs CEP Dream11 team: CEP squad

  • Babar Azam (c), Saad Nasim, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

ALSO READ | People Playing Cricket In London With No Social Distancing

BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Top picks

  • B. Azam
  • Amar-Butt
  • I. Haq
  • K. Akmal

BAL vs CEP live: BAL vs CEP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: B. Khan, K. Akmal

Batsmen: A. Shafiq, I. Haq (vice-captain), H. Sohail, B. Azam (captain)

All-rounders: Amad-Butt, F. Ashraf

Bowlers: U. Qadir, A. Javed, E. Adil, Umar-Gul

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table Update: Rajasthan Stay Below Hyderabad Despite Thrilling Win

BAL vs CEP live: BAL vs CEP match prediction

As per our BAL vs CEP match prediction, BAL are favourites to win the match.

Note: The BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAL vs CEP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAL vs CEP match prediction and BAL vs CEP Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul Tweets On Hardik Pandya's Birthday, Fans Return With 'Koffee Memes' On Occasion

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter 

 

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL vs CEP live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

8 mins ago

Shikhar Dhawan blasted by netizens for running out Marcus Stoinis in loss against Mumbai

42 mins ago

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table update: Rajasthan stay below Hyderabad despite thrilling win

1 hour ago

Rahul Tewatia memes rule Twitter after Rajasthan youngster stars in another run chase

1 hour ago

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup preview

2 hours ago

HCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview

2 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS