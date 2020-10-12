BAL Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Live

Balochistan (BAL) and Central (CEP) are set to feature in the 22nd league match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup this week. BAL vs CEP live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 12 from 8:00 pm IST. BAL vs CEP live streaming will be available on the Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube channel. Here is a look at our BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction, BAL vs CEP Dream11 team and top picks.

BAL vs CEP live: BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction and preview

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns so far in the competition. Balochistan occupy the second spot on the points table with their impressive performances, whereas the Central Punjab side languish at the bottom of the table. With both teams consisting of stars with international experience, the contest promises to entertain cricket enthusiasts. Babar Azam has been leading the Central Punjab side from the front, whereas Imam-ul-Haq is in exquisite touch for Balochistan.

BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BAL vs CEP Dream11 team

BAL vs CEP playing 11: BAL vs CEP Dream11 team: BAL squad

Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Haris Sohail (c), Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Usama Mir, Imran Butt, Umaid Asif, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Kashif Bhatt, Umar Gul

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan Blasted By Netizens For Running Out Marcus Stoinis In Loss Against Mumbai

BAL vs CEP playing 11: BAL vs CEP Dream11 team: CEP squad

Babar Azam (c), Saad Nasim, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

ALSO READ | People Playing Cricket In London With No Social Distancing

BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Top picks

B. Azam

Amar-Butt

I. Haq

K. Akmal

BAL vs CEP live: BAL vs CEP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: B. Khan, K. Akmal

Batsmen: A. Shafiq, I. Haq (vice-captain), H. Sohail, B. Azam (captain)

All-rounders: Amad-Butt, F. Ashraf

Bowlers: U. Qadir, A. Javed, E. Adil, Umar-Gul

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table Update: Rajasthan Stay Below Hyderabad Despite Thrilling Win

BAL vs CEP live: BAL vs CEP match prediction

As per our BAL vs CEP match prediction, BAL are favourites to win the match.

Note: The BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAL vs CEP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAL vs CEP match prediction and BAL vs CEP Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul Tweets On Hardik Pandya's Birthday, Fans Return With 'Koffee Memes' On Occasion

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.