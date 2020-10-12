BAL Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Live

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Balochistan (BAL) and Central (CEP) are set to feature in the 22nd league match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup this week. BAL vs CEP live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 12 from 8:00 pm IST. BAL vs CEP live streaming will be available on the Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube channel. Here is a look at our BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction, BAL vs CEP Dream11 team and top picks.
The two teams have had contrasting campaigns so far in the competition. Balochistan occupy the second spot on the points table with their impressive performances, whereas the Central Punjab side languish at the bottom of the table. With both teams consisting of stars with international experience, the contest promises to entertain cricket enthusiasts. Babar Azam has been leading the Central Punjab side from the front, whereas Imam-ul-Haq is in exquisite touch for Balochistan.
Wicketkeeper: B. Khan, K. Akmal
Batsmen: A. Shafiq, I. Haq (vice-captain), H. Sohail, B. Azam (captain)
All-rounders: Amad-Butt, F. Ashraf
Bowlers: U. Qadir, A. Javed, E. Adil, Umar-Gul
As per our BAL vs CEP match prediction, BAL are favourites to win the match.
