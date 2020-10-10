BAL Vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Game Preview

Balochistan will lock horns with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 17th match of the National T20 Cup 2020. The contest will be played on Saturday in Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our BAL vs KHP match prediction, BAL vs KHP Dream11 team and the probable BAL vs KHP playing 11. The BAL vs KHP live streaming will be available on Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube channel.

BAL vs KHP live: BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction and preview

Things are heating up as we head towards the business end of the National T20 Cup after the completion of the first leg in Multan. Teams have moved to Rawalpindi, where the remaining matches of the league will take place. The clash between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa promises to be an exciting battle with both teams boasting of impressive line-ups.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been more consistent with their performances in the competition and have lost only once having played five matches. Balochistan are placed at the third spot on the points table, just below Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and have three victories to their name.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emerged as the better unit when the two sides squared off in Multan earlier this month. They restricted the Balochistan side to 157 runs and chased the target comfortably with three overs to spare. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa' Shaheen Afridi ran through the opposition's batting order as he claimed a five-wicket haul. Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Hafeez starred with the bat to steer the side to victory.

BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BAL vs KHP Dream11 team

BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction: BAL vs KHP playing 11: BAL squad

Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Usama Mir, Imran Butt, Umaid Asif, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Umar Gul.

BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction: BAL vs KHP playing 11: KHP squad

Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Haris, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan, Asif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal.

BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction: Top picks from BAL vs KHP Dream11 team

M. Hafeez

S. Afridi

I. haq

H. Sohain

BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction: BAL vs KHP Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: M. Rizwan

Batsmen: M. Hafeez (captain), I. Haq (vice-captain), H. Sohail, F. Zaman

All-rounders: Iftikhar-Ahmed, Asif-Afridi

Bowlers: S. Afridi, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, Umar-Gul

BAL vs KHP live: Match prediction

As per our BAL vs KHP match prediction, KHP will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction, BAL vs KHP top picks, and BAL vs KHP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAL vs KHP match prediction does not guarantee a positive result.

