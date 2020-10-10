BAL Vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Game Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Balochistan will lock horns with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 17th match of the National T20 Cup 2020. The contest will be played on Saturday in Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our BAL vs KHP match prediction, BAL vs KHP Dream11 team and the probable BAL vs KHP playing 11. The BAL vs KHP live streaming will be available on Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube channel.
Things are heating up as we head towards the business end of the National T20 Cup after the completion of the first leg in Multan. Teams have moved to Rawalpindi, where the remaining matches of the league will take place. The clash between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa promises to be an exciting battle with both teams boasting of impressive line-ups.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been more consistent with their performances in the competition and have lost only once having played five matches. Balochistan are placed at the third spot on the points table, just below Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and have three victories to their name.
The action moves to Rawalpindi today.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 9, 2020
Get. Set. Go!#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/6t1z720K2U
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emerged as the better unit when the two sides squared off in Multan earlier this month. They restricted the Balochistan side to 157 runs and chased the target comfortably with three overs to spare. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa' Shaheen Afridi ran through the opposition's batting order as he claimed a five-wicket haul. Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Hafeez starred with the bat to steer the side to victory.
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Skipper Shreyas Iyer Says Delhi Cannot Take Anything Lightly Despite Big Win
ALSO READ | Yashasvi Jaiswal Trolled Mercilessly For Twitter For Slow Innings Against Delhi At The Top
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 24 Punjab Vs Kolkata Pitch Report & Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi
Wicket-keepers: M. Rizwan
Batsmen: M. Hafeez (captain), I. Haq (vice-captain), H. Sohail, F. Zaman
All-rounders: Iftikhar-Ahmed, Asif-Afridi
Bowlers: S. Afridi, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, Umar-Gul
As per our BAL vs KHP match prediction, KHP will be favourites to win the contest.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 25 Chennai Vs Bangalore Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Andre Russell's wife blasts fan for insulting her online over Kolkata star's poor form
12 mins ago
Yashasvi Jaiswal trolled mercilessly for Twitter for slow innings against Delhi at the top
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 25 Chennai vs Bangalore pitch report and weather forecast for Dubai
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 24 Punjab vs Kolkata pitch report & weather forecast for Abu Dhabi
1 hour ago
IPL 2020: Skipper Shreyas Iyer says Delhi cannot take anything lightly despite big win
12 hours ago
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Delhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs to continue their winning momentum
18 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points