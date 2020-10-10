Yashasvi Jaiswal Trolled Mercilessly For Twitter For Slow Innings Against Delhi At The Top

Cricket fans were in for yet another exciting blockbuster match as the Rajasthan side returned to Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as they took on the in-form Delhi unit on Friday. The stellar performances of the Steve Smith-led side at the venue made the score of 184 posted by Delhi look below par. It ultimately proved to be a match-winning total, as the Rajasthan line-up could not replicate their heroics at Sharjah.

Yashavi Jaiswal faces the wrath of fans on social media

The side persisted with their 18-year-old opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is yet to make an impact in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Fireworks were expected from the dynamic left-hander at the top of the order, but his approach did not please a certain section of cricket fans. Yashasvi Jaiswal started slowly and could not capitalise on the field restrictions early.

With wickets tumbling from the other end, the southpaw held the end from one side, but his scoring rate did not help the team's cause. Stalwarts like Steve Smith and Sanju Samson also were dismissed cheaply. Yashasvi Jaiswal was undone by Marcus Stoinis after scoring 34 runs off 36 balls, after which the cricketer had to face the wrath of Rajasthan fans on Twitter.

Yashasvi Jaiswal after watching test match innings by Dhoni #RRvDC #DCvRR pic.twitter.com/zp7RSSo4oC — Prayas Anand ➐ (@prayasanand) October 9, 2020

Yashasvi Jaiswal today:



How it started: How it ended: pic.twitter.com/KK41IeWWSo — AbhionelMessi (@AbhionelMessi) October 9, 2020

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be transferred to Chennai Super Kings. — Aala 🦁 (@aalakx) October 9, 2020

When Coach Says To Yashasvi Jaiswal practice 3 hours For Hitting Huge Shotsss .😅😅😅 #DCvRR #yashasvijaiswal pic.twitter.com/6yXbn8GSp1 — Aniket Kamble 💙 (@Im_Aniket_24) October 9, 2020

Yashasvi Jaiswal, why did you meet MS Dhoni and joined the Thala Academy? 😭#RRvDC #DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/ELnts1ZEHW — Sohom #KKR ➐ (@mastiyaapa) October 9, 2020

Netizens trolled Yashasvi Jaiswal for his slow innings and also compared his approach with Chennai batsmen Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni. Kedar Jadhav's innings of 7 from 12 had come under scrutiny after his team failed to cross the line against Kolkata earlier this week. MS Dhoni also has been targeted by fans after repeated failures in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule:

Yashasvi Jaiswal has shown glimpses of what he is capable of in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year and also for the Mumbai team in the domestic circuit. It remains to be seen if the think tank at Rajasthan decides to continue with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top with batsmen like Robin Uthappa and Manan Vohra also waiting for an opportunity. The 2008 champions started their campaign on a promising note in the Dream11 IPL 2020 with two successive victories, but have struggled to score any points since then.

The team has now lost four matches on the trot and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The Rajasthan team will next lock horns with Hyderabad on Sunday in an afternoon contest. Here is the complete Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule shared by the franchise on their social media platforms.

