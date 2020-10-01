Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

BAL Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Game Preview

Baluchistan and Sindh teams will meet in Match 3 of the Pakistan National T20 Cup on Thursday, October 1. Here is our BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
BAL vs SIN dream11 prediction

Baluchistan (BAL) and Sindh (SOP) set to lock horns in Match 3 of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. The BAL vs SIN live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 1 at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction, BAL vs SIN Dream11 team and top picks.

BAL vs SIN live: BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction and preview

Baluchistan and Sindh both boast of well-balanced line-ups with players having international experience to feature for both the teams in the BAL vs SIN live match. Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to captaincy with the Sindh team. Baluchistan also has experienced Pakistani national team players such as Yasir Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Gul and captain Haris Sohail. High-scoring matches were observed on the opening day and considering the wicket at Multan, yet another high-scoring thriller is on the cards.

ALSO READ | Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL Vs SIN Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview 

BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BAL vs SIN Dream11 team

BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: BAL vs SIN playing 11: BAL squad

  • Haris Sohail (c), Bismillah Khan (wk), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan Vs Kolkata: Top Highlights And Stats From Kolkata's Huge Win

BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: BAL vs SIN playing 11: SIN squad

  • Sarfaraz Ahmed (c/wk), Saud Shakeel, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan

ALSO READ | NOT Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Top picks

  • H. Sohail
  • A. Shafiq
  • Y. Shah
  • M. Hasnain 

BAL vs SIN live: BAL vs SIN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: S. Ahmed

Batsmen: A. Shafiq, I. Haq, S. Shakeel

All-rounders: Amad-Butt, H. Sohail (captain), S. Shakeel

Bowlers: Anwar-Ali, M. Hasnain (vice-captain), U. Gul, Y. Shah

BAL vs SIN live: BAL vs SIN match prediction

As per our BAL vs SIN match prediction, BAL are favourites to win the match.

Note: The BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAL vs SIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAL vs SIN match prediction and BAL vs SIN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | FGB Vs MSF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

Image source: Haris Sohail Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Kolkata: Top highlights and stats from Kolkata's huge win

37 mins ago

NOT vs LEI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

41 mins ago

FGB vs MSF Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt match preview

45 mins ago

Virender Sehwag likens Kolkata-Rajasthan game to PSL, gives witty advice for Rohit Sharma

50 mins ago

Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL vs SIN live stream, pitch and weather report, full preview

55 mins ago

ECS T10 Frankfurt MSF vs LCO live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report

1 hour ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS