BAL Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Game Preview

Baluchistan (BAL) and Sindh (SOP) set to lock horns in Match 3 of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. The BAL vs SIN live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 1 at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction, BAL vs SIN Dream11 team and top picks.

BAL vs SIN live: BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction and preview

Baluchistan and Sindh both boast of well-balanced line-ups with players having international experience to feature for both the teams in the BAL vs SIN live match. Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to captaincy with the Sindh team. Baluchistan also has experienced Pakistani national team players such as Yasir Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Gul and captain Haris Sohail. High-scoring matches were observed on the opening day and considering the wicket at Multan, yet another high-scoring thriller is on the cards.

ALSO READ | Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL Vs SIN Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BAL vs SIN Dream11 team

BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: BAL vs SIN playing 11: BAL squad

Haris Sohail (c), Bismillah Khan (wk), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan Vs Kolkata: Top Highlights And Stats From Kolkata's Huge Win

BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: BAL vs SIN playing 11: SIN squad

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c/wk), Saud Shakeel, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan

ALSO READ | NOT Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Top picks

H. Sohail

A. Shafiq

Y. Shah

M. Hasnain

BAL vs SIN live: BAL vs SIN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: S. Ahmed

Batsmen: A. Shafiq, I. Haq, S. Shakeel

All-rounders: Amad-Butt, H. Sohail (captain), S. Shakeel

Bowlers: Anwar-Ali, M. Hasnain (vice-captain), U. Gul, Y. Shah

BAL vs SIN live: BAL vs SIN match prediction

As per our BAL vs SIN match prediction, BAL are favourites to win the match.

Note: The BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAL vs SIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAL vs SIN match prediction and BAL vs SIN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | FGB Vs MSF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

Image source: Haris Sohail Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.