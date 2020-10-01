BAL Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Game Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Baluchistan (BAL) and Sindh (SOP) set to lock horns in Match 3 of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. The BAL vs SIN live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 1 at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction, BAL vs SIN Dream11 team and top picks.
Baluchistan and Sindh both boast of well-balanced line-ups with players having international experience to feature for both the teams in the BAL vs SIN live match. Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to captaincy with the Sindh team. Baluchistan also has experienced Pakistani national team players such as Yasir Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Gul and captain Haris Sohail. High-scoring matches were observed on the opening day and considering the wicket at Multan, yet another high-scoring thriller is on the cards.
Wicketkeeper: S. Ahmed
Batsmen: A. Shafiq, I. Haq, S. Shakeel
All-rounders: Amad-Butt, H. Sohail (captain), S. Shakeel
Bowlers: Anwar-Ali, M. Hasnain (vice-captain), U. Gul, Y. Shah
As per our BAL vs SIN match prediction, BAL are favourites to win the match.
Note: The BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAL vs SIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAL vs SIN match prediction and BAL vs SIN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.
