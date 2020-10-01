Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL Vs SIN Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Baluchistan (BAL) are set to taken on Sindh (SIN) in Match 3 of the Pakistan National T20 Cup on Thursday, October 1. The Pakistan National T20 Cup match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium and will commence at 3:30 pm (IST). Here is a look at the BAL vs SIN live streaming, how to watch the Pakistan National T20 Cup live in India, where to catch BAL vs SIN live scores and our preview.

Pakistan National T20 Cup live streaming: Baluchistan vs Sindh preview

The teams open their Pakistan National T20 Cup campaign as they take on each other on Thursday in an afternoon contest. A total of 33 matches are scheduled for Pakistan National T20 Cup live for this edition as compared to the 18 matches of last year. All the teams will face their opponents in a double round-robin format.

Baluchistan were the runners-up in the Pakistan National T20 Cup last year and impressed with their consistent performances. Sindh did not fare well as they managed to win only two matches out of five. Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead the Sindh side for the season whereas Haris Sohail will captain Baluchistan.

BAL vs SIN live streaming: How to watch BAL vs SIN live in India?

The Pakistan National T20 Cup Live will be telecasted on the PTV Network in Pakistan, and fans from other countries can follow BAL vs SIN live streaming on the channel's app. The Pakistan National T20 Cup live will not be televised in India. Fans of the league can catch the BAL vs SIN live streaming on PCB's website. The BAL vs SIN live scores will be updated there as well.

BAL vs SIN live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The average score at Multan is 169 in T20 matches, but scores of 200 plus were scored on the opening day. The Baluchistan and Sindh clash is an afternoo one and the dew factor will come into the picture in the second innings. The captain winning the toss will look to chase, considering the conditions. As per AccuWeather, clear skies are expected during the match time with no chances of rain.

BAL vs SIN live streaming: Squads for National T20 Cup live

BAL vs SIN live streaming: Baluchistan squad

Haris Sohail (c), Bismillah Khan (wk), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah

BAL vs SIN live streaming: Sindh squad

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c/wk), Saud Shakeel, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan

Image source: Sarfaraz Ahmed Instagram

