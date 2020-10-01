NOT Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

The first quarter-final of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 will be played between Nottinghamshire (NOT) and Leicestershire (LEI). The match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The Vitality T20 Blast fixture is scheduled for Thursday, October 1 and will start at 10:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our NOT vs LEI Dream11 prediction, NOT vs LEI Dream11 team and match preview.

NOT vs LEI live: Vitality T20 Blast quarterfinal preview

Nottinghamshire head into this contest as favourites, having topped the North Group of the Vitality T20 Blast. Nottingham finished the league stage with 16 points from 10 games, losing just one game. Leicestershire, on the other hand, finished third in the North Group Vitality T20 Blast league standings with 11 points from 10 games. Both the teams, however, come into NOT vs LEI live on the back of a victory. While Leicestershire defeated Lancashire by 22 runs in their last match, Nottinghamshire defeated Durham by 18 runs.

NOT vs LEI playing 11 (Probable)

Nottinghamshire: Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball

Leicestershire: Nick Welch, Gareth Delany, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Harry Dearden, Harry Swindells, Lewis Hill, Callum Parkinson, Dieter Klein, Will Davis, Gavin Griffiths

📰 | Head Coach @Paulnico199 has named an unchanged 14-man squad for our trip to Trent Bridge!



Not long to go until our quarter-final tie, and you can find all the info you need here.



🦊 #runningfoxes — Leicestershire Foxes 🦊 (@leicsccc) September 30, 2020

NOT vs LEI Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Harry Swindells

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Arron Lilley

All-rounders: Steven Mullaney (VC), Gareth Delany, Daniel Christian, Colin Ackermann (C)

Bowlers: Jake Ball, Callum Parkinson, Will Davis

NOT vs LEI live: NOT vs LEI Dream11 team top picks

Nottinghamshire: Jake Ball, Steven Mullaney, Joe Clarke

Jake Ball, Steven Mullaney, Joe Clarke Leicestershire: Callum Parkinson, Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley

NOT vs LEI live: NOT vs LEI match prediction

According to our NOT vs LEI match prediction, Nottinghamshire will be the favourites to win the match.

Note - The above NOT vs LEI Dream11 match prediction, NOT vs LEI Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NOT vs LEI Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

