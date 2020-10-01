NOT Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
The first quarter-final of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 will be played between Nottinghamshire (NOT) and Leicestershire (LEI). The match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The Vitality T20 Blast fixture is scheduled for Thursday, October 1 and will start at 10:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our NOT vs LEI Dream11 prediction, NOT vs LEI Dream11 team and match preview.
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 13 Punjab Vs Mumbai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi
The wait is over— Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) October 1, 2020
💥 @VitalityBlast quarter-final
🆚 @Leicsccc
🏟 Trent Bridge
🕕 6pm start
🎥 @SkyCricket#Outlaws pic.twitter.com/e4v3g1Zf2D
Nottinghamshire head into this contest as favourites, having topped the North Group of the Vitality T20 Blast. Nottingham finished the league stage with 16 points from 10 games, losing just one game. Leicestershire, on the other hand, finished third in the North Group Vitality T20 Blast league standings with 11 points from 10 games. Both the teams, however, come into NOT vs LEI live on the back of a victory. While Leicestershire defeated Lancashire by 22 runs in their last match, Nottinghamshire defeated Durham by 18 runs.
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab Vs Mumbai: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Lead H2H Stats In Close Rivalry
Also Read: SUS Vs LAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live
📰 | Head Coach @Paulnico199 has named an unchanged 14-man squad for our trip to Trent Bridge!— Leicestershire Foxes 🦊 (@leicsccc) September 30, 2020
Not long to go until our quarter-final tie, and you can find all the info you need here.
🦊 #runningfoxes
Wicketkeeper: Harry Swindells
Batsmen: Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Arron Lilley
All-rounders: Steven Mullaney (VC), Gareth Delany, Daniel Christian, Colin Ackermann (C)
Bowlers: Jake Ball, Callum Parkinson, Will Davis
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table: Kolkata Leap Above Rajasthan To 2nd After Convincing Win
According to our NOT vs LEI match prediction, Nottinghamshire will be the favourites to win the match.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
FGB vs MSF Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt match preview
7 mins ago
Virender Sehwag likens Kolkata-Rajasthan game to PSL, gives witty advice for Rohit Sharma
12 mins ago
Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL vs SIN live stream, pitch and weather report, full preview
17 mins ago
ECS T10 Frankfurt MSF vs LCO live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
41 mins ago
SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live
58 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab vs Mumbai: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma lead H2H stats in close rivalry
58 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points