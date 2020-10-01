FGB Vs MSF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

FC Germania Bieber are set to face MSC Frankfurt in the 18th match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Thursday at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our FGB vs MSF match prediction, FGB vs MSF Dream11 team and the probable FGB vs MSF playing 11. FGB vs MSF live streaming will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.

Also Read: ECS T10 Frankfurt MSF Vs LCO Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

FGB vs MSF live: FGB vs MSF Dream11 prediction and preview

FGB and MSF are third and fourth on the points table and will look to climb up the table with a win. This will be the second match of the day for MSF who will take on Lemar Oberursal before this match. They will be looking to make it two wins out of two in this contest. FGB have 4 points after two wins and will be coming into the match with confidence.

Also Read: Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler Win Annual England Test Contracts; Jonny Bairstow Snubbed Again

FGB vs MSF Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FGB vs MSF Dream11 team

FGB vs MSF Dream11 prediction: FGB vs MSF playing 11: FGB squad

Ranjit Singh, Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Tony Kumar Verma, Harjinder Singh, Rahim Zadran, Ziaulhaq Khaderkheil, Srihari Nandamuri, Vinay Kumar Narayana, Ravi Teja Manam, Premjit Singh, Arun Balasubramanian, Komal Theja Yadam, Gurjinder Singh, Kamran Nadeem,Muhammad Zahid, Yogakumararaja Kumaresan, Lovedeep Ghotra

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab Vs Mumbai: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Lead H2H Stats In Close Rivalry

FGB vs MSF Dream11 prediction: FGB vs MSF playing 11: MSF squad

Hamza Sayed Ameer, Shahid Afridi Jr, Sekandar Khan, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Daud Muhammad, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Bashir Zamankhel, Habib Rahman, Waseem Khan, Rasheed Nanjam, Paramveer Singh, Zabiullah Arjubi, Mohabbat Miakhel, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Sultan Ahmad, Sajid Khan Afridi, Idrees Miakhel

Also Read: SUS Vs LAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

FGB vs MSF Dream11 prediction: Top picks from FGB vs MSF Dream11 team

Rahim Zadran

Premjit Singh

Shahid Afridi

Sekandar Khan

FGB vs MSF Dream11 prediction: FGB vs MSF Dream11 team

FGB vs MSF live: FGB vs MSF match prediction

As per our FGB vs MSF match prediction, MSF will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The FGB vs MSF Dream11 prediction, FGB vs MSF top picks and FGB vs MSF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FGB vs MSF match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.