FGB Vs MSF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

FC Germania Bieber are set to face MSC Frankfurt in the 18th match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Thursday at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our FGB vs MSF match prediction, FGB vs MSF Dream11 team and the probable FGB vs MSF playing 11. FGB vs MSF live streaming will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.
FGB and MSF are third and fourth on the points table and will look to climb up the table with a win. This will be the second match of the day for MSF who will take on Lemar Oberursal before this match. They will be looking to make it two wins out of two in this contest. FGB have 4 points after two wins and will be coming into the match with confidence.
Ranjit Singh, Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Tony Kumar Verma, Harjinder Singh, Rahim Zadran, Ziaulhaq Khaderkheil, Srihari Nandamuri, Vinay Kumar Narayana, Ravi Teja Manam, Premjit Singh, Arun Balasubramanian, Komal Theja Yadam, Gurjinder Singh, Kamran Nadeem,Muhammad Zahid, Yogakumararaja Kumaresan, Lovedeep Ghotra
Hamza Sayed Ameer, Shahid Afridi Jr, Sekandar Khan, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Daud Muhammad, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Bashir Zamankhel, Habib Rahman, Waseem Khan, Rasheed Nanjam, Paramveer Singh, Zabiullah Arjubi, Mohabbat Miakhel, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Sultan Ahmad, Sajid Khan Afridi, Idrees Miakhel
Rahim Zadran
Premjit Singh
Shahid Afridi
Sekandar Khan
As per our FGB vs MSF match prediction, MSF will be favourites to win the contest.
