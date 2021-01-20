BAN Vs WI: India's Win In Australia Inspires West Indies' Stand-in Captain Jason Mohammed

The West Indies cricket team is currently on a month-long tour of Bangladesh to play three ODIs and two Test matches between January 20 and February 15. Prior to the tour, the West Indies team management appointed Jason Mohammed as the captain for their ODI segment of the tour after regular skipper Kieron Pollard opted out of the series. Fielding with a depleted unit, Mohammed is looking for inspiration from India’s historic series triumph in Australia which occurred a day before West Indies stepped out to play their first ODI against Bangladesh.

BAN vs WI: West Indies take the field with six debutants; watch video

🔹 Akeal Hosein

🔹 Andre McCarthy

🔹 Chemar Holder

🔹 Joshua Da Silva

🔹 Kyle Mayers

🔹 Nkrumah Bonner



West Indies named six debutants for the first ODI against Bangladesh. Congratulations! 👏#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/D0W7nTyg3E — ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2021

Also Read | IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Aussie Fans Called Out For 2019 'No Steve Smith, David Warner' Retort

Jason Mohammed seeks inspiration from India vs Australia 4th Test 2021

West Indies fielded as many as six debutants in their first ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday, January 20 at Dhaka. Several of their core players have either opted themselves out of the tour due to COVID-19 concerns or have succumbed to the contagious disease themselves.

Prior to the series-opening ODI, West Indies stand-in skipper Jason Mohammed acknowledged the fact that there are “a lot of the guys who will be making their debuts”. Mohammed added that despite an inexperienced team, they are confident of performing well. He said, “Once you have the belief in yourself and within the team, you can win games”.

Jason Mohammed also cited the example of India’s historic series-clinching win over Australia that breached the hosts’ 32-year-old ‘Fortress’. India fielded an inexperienced batch of cricketers on a daunting tour which saw five Indians making their Test debuts. Mohammed said that just like the India vs Australia Test series, his team will be keeping the “same mindset” in order to “play some good cricket”.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Beats MS Dhoni For BIG All-time Indian Record In Test Cricket At The Gabba

Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming details and updates

As it turned out, hosts Bangladesh steamrolled over the untested West Indies line-up by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Comeback man and veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his match-winning spell of 4-8. Here is a look at the entire scorecard of the Bangladesh vs West Indies first ODI.

Bangladesh start their ICC @cricketworldcup Super League campaign with a win!



They beat West Indies in the first #BANvWI ODI by six wickets.



📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/76LmNVz1EG pic.twitter.com/wLARhtU7RM — ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2021

The BAN vs WI will not be made available for fans through television in India. However, FanCode by Dream Sports is the exclusive streaming partner of the matches and Indian fans can tune in to the platform for Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming. For Bangladesh vs West Indies live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the respective cricket boards.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Left ECSTATIC After India Break Australia's 32-year Gabba Record In 2-1 Win

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Gabba Test updates

Indian openers made their way onto the middle on Day 5 of the Gabba Test, which also marked the final day of India’s two-month long tour of Australia. Chasing 328 to pull off an unlikely Day 5 match and series victory, young opener Shubman Gill scored a cracking 91 from just 146 balls while batting barnacle Cheteshwar Pujara guarded the wicket from his end. Rishabh Pant later played out an 89-run blinder to see India past the finishing line.

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill star in India’s epic series-clinching win at The Gabba, watch video

Also Read | Kevin Pietersen Has BIG Warning For Virat Kohli In Hindi After Historic Gabba Test Win

Image source: ICC and BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.