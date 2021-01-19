IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Aussie Fans Called Out For 2019 'No Steve Smith, David Warner' Retort

Indian opener Shubman Gill helped himself to 91 runs from 146 balls and provided the Men in Blue a great start to the 5th day of IND vs AUS 4th Test after the unfortunate early wicket of Rohit Sharma. Test specialist and middle-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara also registered his 28th Test fifty and Rishabh Pant recorded a match-winning 89* and deservedly hit the winning runs for the visiting team.

A victory in the IND vs AUS 4th Test saw the Indian cricket team retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning it earlier last time around too during India's 2018-19 tour Down Under. Back then, many believed that the Indian team won the Test series against a weak Australian team as the hosts played without the likes of David Warner and Steve Smith.

However, as the Indian team registered yet another Test series win Down Under, their fans took to social media platforms and commented on how the result of the Test series remained the same despite Australia consisting of the likes of both David Warner and Steve Smith.

Remember



1. We defeated Australia at Gabba

2. chased down 328 in 4th inning

3. won the series after scoring lowest ever 36

4. won without Kohli, Bumrah, Shami, Jadeja

5. won with 4 bowlers having total experience of 5 test

6 Australia had Smith, Warner, Hazelwood, Starc, Cummins — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) January 19, 2021

No warner

No smith in 2018 they said



No kohli

No ishant

No shami

No umesh

No jadeja

No bumrah

No ashwin



Still won 2-1 with warner and smith #teamindia for you — King kohli⚔️ (@KingkohliEra) January 19, 2021

2018-19: Aus missing Smith, Warner. India 2-1.



2020-21: India missing Kohli, Shami, Ishant. Ashwin, Bumrah, Rohit for half series. Half-fit side. 4-Test old bowling attack @ Gabba. Australia full XI. India 2-1.



Let nobody talk again about why India won in 2018. Ever! #AusvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 19, 2021

2018-2019 :



🇦🇺 : We LOST because there is no Warner & Smith.



2020-2021 :



🇮🇳 : We WON without Kohli, Bhuvi, Shami, Bumrah, Ashwin. #INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND — Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) January 19, 2021

Keeping Steve Smith and David Warner in check

Despite having Steve Smith fit and available for the whole Test series, and David Warner available for the majority of the Test matches, Australia could not manage to lift the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The Indian team managed to restrict Australia's star players pretty well as David Warner ended his series against India without a 50-plus score. R. Ashwin kept Steve Smith quiet as he could not score more than a single hundred in the 8 innings and often fell into the web of Indian spinners.

Problems, problems, problems

The Indian team on the other hand saw their captain and star batsman Virat Kohli go back to India after the first Test as he attended the birth of his first child. They started off their four-match Test series in the worst possible fashion as the visitors were all out for just 36 runs in the fourth innings of the first Test match and lost the tournament opener. The visitors also had to play without many first-choice players following major injuries. The Men in Blue went on to win the second Test match and produced a strong performance to draw the third game. With more injuries as the matches progressed, India barely managed to feature a fit 11.

However, the Indian team youngsters rose to the occasion and took the matter into their own hands, helping India to a massive series win in Australia. Following the Test series win, India now sit top of the points table in the ICC World Test Championship and are likely to cement a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final.

