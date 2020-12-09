Bangabandhu T20 Cup BDH Vs GKH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Beximco Dhaka will face Gemcon Khulna in the 17th match of the Bangladesh T20 League on Thursday, December 10. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the BDH vs GKH live streaming info, how to watch BDH vs GKH live in India and where to catch the BDH vs GKH live scores.

Also Read: BDH Vs GKH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Game Preview

Bangladesh T20 League live: BDH vs GKH live streaming info and preview

BDH were already beaten GKH by 37 runs in the earlier encounter and they be seeking for revenge this time around by beating them in the upcoming clash. Going by the points table, GKH are second with 8 points, while BDH are third on the table with 6 points.

This match gives GKH a chance to go equal on points with current leaders Gazi Group Chattogram and even topple them if they win by a big margin as net run rate will come into play. If BDH defeat GKH, then they will tie with their opponents and even push them to third spot due to net run rate. Expect both teams to field their strongest possible playing 11 when these face each other on Thursday. Fans could be treated to an exciting contest.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Does Not Get Full Match Fees Worth ₹3 Lakh Due To Slow Over-rate In 3rd T20I?

BDH vs GKH live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be fine during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 43% with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Congratulates Parthiv Patel On A 'superb Career' After He Hangs His Boots

Bangladesh T20 League live: BDH vs GKH pitch report

The 22-yard strip will be helpful for batting but bowlers could also find some assistance from the pitch. This match provides an opportunity for fans to witness bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other. With the pitch still looking balanced, batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board

Also Read: IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Usman Khawaja Beats Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh With THIS Top Stat

Bangabandhu T20 Cup: BDH vs GKH squads

BDH squad: Abu Hider, Akbar Ali, Mehidi Hasan Rana, Mohammad Naim, Muktar Ali, Musfiqur Rahim, Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Yasir Ali.

GKH Squad: Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Hossain, Anamul Haque, Rishad Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu

BDH vs GKH live streaming: BDH vs GKH live scores

The BDH vs GKH live match will be televised live on DSport. Fans catch the BDH vs GKH live streaming on the Cricketgateway and Rabbitholebd YouTube channels. The BDH vs GKH live scores will be available on the Bangladesh Cricket Board's social media handles and website.

Image Source: Bangladesh Cricket Website

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.