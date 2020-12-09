BDH Vs GKH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Game Preview

Gemcon Khulna take on Beximco Dhaka in Match 17 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The BDH vs GKH match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm IST from the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Thursday, December 10. Here is a look at the BDH vs GKH match prediction, probable BDH vs GKH playing 11 and BDH vs GKH Dream11 team.

BDH vs GKH live: BDH vs GKH Dream11 prediction and preview

When these two teams faced each other last month it was GKH who beat BDH by 37 runs. In that match, GKH had batted first and thanks to a captain's knock from Mahmudullah (45 runs), the team reached a total of 147-8 from their 20 overs. Rubel Hossain was the pick of the bowlers in that match for BDH with 3 wickets for 28 runs.

Chasing 148 for victory, BDH had got off to poor start losing quick wickets at the top. Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (37 runs) and Yasir Ali (21 runs) did try to lead the fightback but their effort went in vain as they were bowled out for just 109 runs. Shuvagata Hom and Shahidul Islam had picked up 3 wickets apiece in that match for GKH. Once again, BDH will look to inflict defeat on GKH, but the Mahmadullah-led side will look to put up a tough fight. Fans can expect a great contest between these two sides.

BDH vs GKH Dream11 prediction: Squads for BDH vs GKH probable playing 11

BDH vs GKH Dream11 prediction: BDH squad

Abu Hider, Akbar Ali, Mehidi Hasan Rana, Mohammad Naim, Muktar Ali, Musfiqur Rahim, Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Yasir Ali.

BDH vs GKH Dream11 prediction: GKH squad

Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Hossain, Anamul Haque, Rishad Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu

BDH vs GKH Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BDH vs GKH Dream11 team

Shakib Al Hasan

Mahmudullah

Musfiqur Rahim

Rubel Hossain

BDH vs GKH match prediction: BDH vs GKH Dream11 team

BDH vs GKH live: BDH vs GKH Dream11 prediction

As per our BDH vs GKH Dream11 prediction, BDH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BDH vs GKH Dream11 prediction, top picks and BDH vs GKH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BDH vs GKH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Bangladesh cricket website

