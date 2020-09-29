ECS T10 Frankfurt SGH Vs DCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The ECS T10 Frankfurt tournament action will see SG Hainhausen 1886 (SGH) face off against Darmstadt CC e.V (DCC) on Tuesday, September, 29. The match will be played at the Frankfurt Oval and will commence at 8:30 pm IST. Here's a look at the SGH vs DCC live streaming and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details, how to watch SGH vs DCC live in India and where to catch SGH vs DCC live scores.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmstadt CC e.V preview

SG Hainhausen 1886 have got off to a flier in the ECS T10 Frankfurt, winning both their games in the tournament so far. SGH defeated TSV Cricket Pfungstadt comfortably by 14 runs in their first match, before disposing of Turk FC Hattersheim am Main by nine wickets. Their opponents Darmstadt CC e.V started their campaign with a disappointing defeat against Frankfurt Cricket Club. However, they bounced back in style, sealing a six-wicket win against TSV Cricket Pfungstadt. SGH are favourites for the clash on Tuesday and it will take something special from DCC to thwart them.

SGH vs DCC live streaming: Squads for ECS T10 Frankfurt contest

SG Hainhausen 1886 squad

Waqar Ahmad Rana, Muneeb Mubashir, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Asrar Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan, Muneeb Ahmad, Rafeh Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Ali Raza Virk, Shah Wali Zadran, Asad Manzoor Malik, Tahir Ahmad -Adil, Nasir Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja

Darmstadt CC e.V squad

Mansoor Khan, Qudratullah Olfat, Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Majeed Nasseri, Shafiullah Niazi, Parwaiz Akhoudzada, Sheikh Habib, Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali, Hikmat Khan, Muhammad Umar, Umar Khan, Khalilur Rehman

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmstadt CC e.V pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Frankfurt Oval is a paradise for batsmen, with scores in excess of 100 expected during the ECS T10 Frankfurt tournament. However, the track is likely to assist the spinners as the game progresses considering that this will be the third consecutive day of action. According to Accuweather, the match is likely to be played under excessive cloud cover, meaning rain is likely to play spoilsport. The captain winning the toss is likely to field first.

SGH vs DCC live streaming: How to watch SGH vs DCC live in India?

ECS T10 Frankfurt SGH vs DCC live streaming will be available on the European Cricket Network website worldwide. SGH vs DCC live streaming will be available in India on FanCode, a multi-sport aggregator platform owned by Dream Sports. SGH vs DCC live streaming will start at 8:30 pm IST on September 29. SGH vs DCC live scores can also be found on the European Cricket website.

(Image Courtesy: ecn.cricket)

