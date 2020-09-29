TUH Vs TCP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Turk FC Hattersheim am Main are set to face TSV Cricket Pfungstadt in the second match of Day 2 of the ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Tuesday at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our TUH vs TCP match prediction, TUH vs TCP Dream11 team and the probable TUH vs TCP playing 11. TUH vs TCP live action will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.
This is just the second day of the tournament, however, both teams have made a poor start to their campaign due to which they are placed at the bottom of the table. Turk FC picked up a win in one of their two opening matches on the first day of the tournament. TSV Cricket, meanwhile, have suffered two losses. Going into this match, Turk FC will be marginally higher on confidence while TSV Cricket would be looking to get off the mark with a win.
Abdul Hamid Bhatti, Anees Ur Rehman Bhatti, Javeed Butt, Shehid Ahmed, Abdul Salam Bhatti, Atta Ul Mannan Butt, Umair Khalid, Saad Latif Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Nawabzad Mohamed Ameer Bin Jung, Amir Waheed, Inaam Ullah, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor Zadran, Naser Mahmod Khan, Yousaf Ramzan Butt, Yasir Mehmood Shelkh, Mahid Butt, Tahir Ahmed, Rana Rizwan Ahmad and Hasher Rehma Bhatti
Khalid Mahmood Babar, Zeshan Atif, Barkat Ali, Zeeshan Ali, Tousif Ahmed, Nasir Ahmad, Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha, Zulfiqar Zafar Ahmad, Muhammad Habib, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Arsalan Javed, Suleman Ahmad, Samar Ahmad Khan, Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas
As per our TUH vs TCP match prediction, TUH will be favourites to win the contest.
