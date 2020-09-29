Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore Vs Mumbai: Top Highlights, Stats From Season's 2nd Super Over

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Bangalore beat Mumbai in a thrilling contest which went into the Super Over on Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Chasing a huge target of 202, Mumbai were down and out of the game. However, a staggering 58-ball 99 by Ishan Kishan and a blistering 24-ball 60 by Kieron Pollard brought the Men in Blue back into the game, which ended in a tie at the end of 20 overs, enforcing a thrilling Super Over.
Virat Kohli's men eventually went on to win the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over. Mumbai scored only seven runs in their Super Over courtesy of Kieron Pollard's solitary boundary. Bangalore took the Super Over to the wire with AB de Villiers hitting a crucial four. With one required of the final ball, Virat Kohli smashed a boundary to win the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over.
The Bangalore vs Mumbai game was a run-feast which witnessed a brilliant display of power-hitting. Let's take a look at all the stats and highlights from the Bangalore vs Mumbai fixture.
Courtesy of this thrilling win in the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over, Virat Kohli's side has now reached at the third spot in the Dream11 IPL points table. Bangalore will now lock horns with Rajasthan in the next game at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 3.
