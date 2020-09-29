Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore Vs Mumbai: Top Highlights, Stats From Season's 2nd Super Over

Bangalore beat Mumbai in a thrilling contest which went into the Super Over on Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Chasing a huge target of 202, Mumbai were down and out of the game. However, a staggering 58-ball 99 by Ishan Kishan and a blistering 24-ball 60 by Kieron Pollard brought the Men in Blue back into the game, which ended in a tie at the end of 20 overs, enforcing a thrilling Super Over.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Highlights and stats from Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over game

Virat Kohli's men eventually went on to win the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over. Mumbai scored only seven runs in their Super Over courtesy of Kieron Pollard's solitary boundary. Bangalore took the Super Over to the wire with AB de Villiers hitting a crucial four. With one required of the final ball, Virat Kohli smashed a boundary to win the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over.

The Bangalore vs Mumbai game was a run-feast which witnessed a brilliant display of power-hitting. Let's take a look at all the stats and highlights from the Bangalore vs Mumbai fixture.

The Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over was the first instance of Jasprit Bumrah failing to defend the target in the Super Over. The Mumbai pacer had previously defended the target successfully in the Super Over on four occasions (two times in the IPL against Gujarat and Hyderbad and twice for India against New Zealand).

201 was the highest total in a tied match in the history of the lucrative league. The previous record was 191 during IPL 2015 between Rajasthan and Punjab.

Ishan Kishan, who played splendid knock before getting dismissed on 99, is the third player in the IPL to get dismissed for 99 after Virat Kohli in 2013 against Delhi and Prithvi Shaw in 2019 against Kolkata.

Ishan Kishan's scored of 99 also places him at the third position in the list of highest scored by uncapped Indian players in the IPL behind Paul Valthaty (120* in 2011 against Chennai while playing for Punjab) and Manish Pandey (114* against in 2009 against Hyderabad while representing Bangalore).

Courtesy of this thrilling win in the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over, Virat Kohli's side has now reached at the third spot in the Dream11 IPL points table. Bangalore will now lock horns with Rajasthan in the next game at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 3.

SOURCE: BANGALORE IPL TEAM TWITTER

