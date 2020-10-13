Dream11 IPL: Harsha Bhogle Reveals Major Factor In Bangalore's Turnaround This Season

Bangalore defeated Kolkata in Match 28 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday by a huge margin of 82 runs. Courtesy of this win, Virat Kohli's men are now placed third on the Dream11 IPL points table, having won five and lost two out of the seven games they have played. Coming into the tournament, Bangalore had bolstered their bowling attack at the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction by getting Dale Steyn, Chris Morris and Kane Richardson (replaced by Adam Zampa) on board.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Kolkata head to head: Kohli, Russell lead heated rivalry

Dream11 IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle points out the biggest factor in Bangalore's turnaround

However, it was evident in the first two games that the team hadn't found the right combination just yet. After winning the first match, Bangalore lost the second game to Punjab by a whopping 97 runs, which made the Bangalore think tank to alter the team combination. The Bangalore franchise then decided to give the wicketkeeping duties to AB de Villiers, which gave them the liberty to play an extra bowler and since then the fortunes of Virat Kohli's sides have changed completely.

The same was pointed out by cricket analyst and commentator, Harsha Bhogle during the Bangalore-Kolkata fixture. Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and highlighted the reason behind Bangalore's turnaround. Harsha Bhogle said that the moment AB de Villiers decided to take on the gloves, the team's combination was set right. Harsha Bhogle also stated that the biggest factor in Bangalore's turnaround was the decision to make Ab de Villiers the gloveman of the side.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Top milestones from the weekend ft. Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik

The moment @ABdeVilliers17 was good to keep wickets, the team's balance was transformed. That is the biggest factor in this turnaround. #RCB — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 12, 2020

Last year, Bangalore suffered massively as AB de Villiers wasn't ready to take up wicketkeeping, which is why they had to play a specialist stumper. Bangalore bowlers, who were already having a tough time, fell short of a bowling option which in turn hampered their performance in the tournament. However, with AB de Villiers donning the gloves this season, the Bangalore unit looks much balanced and their performances have improved tremendously.

ALSO READ | Brad Hogg claims Pakistani players in Dream11 IPL would have enhanced tournament's quality

Meanwhile, AB de Villiers starred with the bat in his side's commanding win over Kolkata. The South African international played a magnificent knock of 73 off 33 balls with five fours and six towering sixes. AB de Villiers' innings was special because his knock came on a pitch which wasn't favourable to the batsman. The Bangalore star batsman was also named the 'Player of the Match' for his stunning knock.

Virat Kohli's men will now take on Punjab in Match 31 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Thursday, October 15 in Sharjah. The Bangalore outfit will look to keep the winning momentum going by beating Punjab who are languishing at the bottom of the Dream11 IPL points table.

ALSO READ | Sunil Narine to be replaced by Chris Green for Dream11 IPL match vs Bangalore?

SOURCE: HARSHA BHOGLE INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.