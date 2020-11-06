Bangalore Vs Hyderabad Eliminator: Padikkal 28 Runs Away From Achieving Big Dream11 Feat

The Indian Premier League has given world cricket some of the most talented cricketers. Over the years, we have seen several youngsters take the tournament by storm and make a name for themselves. One such youngster who had made a mark in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 is Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs: Shikhar Dhawan 85 runs away from breaking Suresh Raina record

Devdutt Padikkal set to reach major milestone vs Hyderabad

The southpaw has been in sensational form in the Dream11 IPL 2020, having scored runs consistently for his side. Much was expected from Padikkal coming into the tournament after he ended up as the highest run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 (India's premier domestic T20 competition). The left-hander has managed to live up to the expectations of the fans, as well as, the franchise as he is currently the leading run-scorer for his team ahead of the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

The Padikkal Dream11 IPL stats are nothing short of spectacular. The Padikkal Dream11 IPL stats include the 472 runs he has scored in 14 matches at an average of 33.71 and strike-rate of 126.54. In doing so, Padikkal achieved a major feat as he set the record for most runs scored by an uncapped player in a single Dream11 IPL season. Moreover, he also became the batsman with most fifty or fifty-plus scores in a debut season.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs schedule, fixtures, live stream and all you need to know

Padikkal is currently at the sixth spot in the Dream11 IPL 2020 highest run-getters list. The youngster has a golden opportunity to go up in the list by being among the runs in the Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator on Friday. If Padikkal scores 58 runs in the Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator, he will go on to grab the second place in the list by replacing David Warner who has scored 529 runs in the tournament so far. Padikkal also has a great opportunity to get to the 500-run mark and become the first Indian uncapped player to do so in his debut season.

ALSO READ | Ishan Kishan reveals top Rahul Dravid advice that turned his fortunes in Dream11 IPL 2020

Meanwhile, Bangalore will take on Hyderabad in the Eliminator of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, November 6 in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, these two teams had last met in the playoffs when the two competed in the 2016 final. Back then, it was Hyderabad who emerged victorious by lifting the trophy. Virat Kohli's side has a great opportunity to avenge that defeat.

A place in the Qualifier 2 will be up for grabs when @Sunrisers take on @RCBTweets in #Dream11IPL Eliminator in Abu Dhabi tonight.



Will SRH make it through or will RCB come out on top?



Preview by @ameyatilak 👉 https://t.co/udTcQJRTky#SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/JUVzp22In6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 6, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Ishan Kishan reveals why his match-winning knock against Delhi was not easy

SOURCE: DEVDUTT PADIKKAL INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.