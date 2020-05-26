IPL Opportunity Never Bigger Than Playing For Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim

Former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim is widely regarded as one of the best wicketkeeper-batsman from his country. However, even though other Bangladeshi players like Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman have managed to land themselves lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) deals, Rahim is yet to be selected by any franchise since the inception of the tournament. The seasoned campaigner recently gave his take on the popular IPL and revealed whether or not he has any regrets of not having to participate in it yet.

Mushfiqur Rahim talks about priorities, sizes up IPL

In a recent interview with CricBuzz, Mushfiqur Rahim was asked whether he has any regrets of not playing in the IPL. The wicketkeeper responded that he does not believe that playing in the IPL is bigger than representing his own country at the international level. However, Mushfiqur Rahim still praised IPL for its international presence and described it as “one of the biggest” T20 leagues in the world. He also said that if he ever got to play in such a tournament, he would consider himself fortunate. However, he revealed that he will also not have any regrets if he never gets to play in it.

Mushfiqur Rahim recalls 2016 T20 World Cup MS Dhoni run out

In the interview, Mushfiqur Rahim was also asked what has been the biggest disappointments from his illustrious career so far. While he named quite a few, he also mentioned his failure to get Bangladesh over the line against India at the 2016 T20 World Cup. In a low-scoring thriller, Bangladesh were left with two runs for victory with three balls remaining with Rahim himself on strike. However, the chasing side succumbed to pressure after the batsman was caught at deep midwicket. Indian wicketkeeper and captain at the time MS Dhoni finished the job off the last ball by running out Mustafizur Rahman to secure a one-run victory for the ‘Men in Blue’.

Rahim created controversy during the match for his wild celebrations after hitting a boundary in the last over, assuming that Bangladesh would win the game comfortably from there.

Virat Kohli mentions Mushfiqur Rahim in live chat

Quite recently, Indian captain Virat Kohli was involved in a Facebook live session with Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal where he mentioned Mushfiqur Rahim. Kohli revealed what kind of mindset he has whenever he goes out to bat. The ‘Chase Master’ said that when it comes to chasing targets, his mental state is simple. He added that if someone like Mushfiqur Rahim says something to him from the opposition side, then he gets more motivated into finishing the job.

Image credits: ICC