The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bangladesh Cricket Team Donates 50% Of Monthly Salary Amount For Fighting Coronavirus

Cricket News

Bangladesh cricket team players Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim join host of Bangladesh cricketers in the fight against coronavirus spreading worldwide.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh’s cricketers have decided to donate half of their monthly salaries to the government for helping in fighting the coronavirus disease. Following the coronavirus outbreak, major sporting events have come to a standstill as well as various football leagues and cricketing events have been cancelled for the safety of athletes from coronavirus. Recently, the Bangladesh cricket team's series against Ireland was also called off due to coronavirus.

Also Read: Mushfiqur Rahim Preferred Over Shakib Al Hasan In Bangladesh's New Central Contracts List

Coronavirus: Bangladesh cricket team donates money 

According to a report in Dhaka Tribune, a total of 27 cricketers from the country, which also include 17 players from the Bangladesh men's senior cricket team, have decided to make the donation. The list includes Bangladesh cricket team wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and recently appointed ODI captain Tamim Iqbal. In a joint statement released by the players, they said that the whole world is fighting against coronavirus pandemic and the outbreak of coronavirus is also increasing in Bangladesh. They are trying to tell people to take the necessary steps to prevent this pandemic.  

Also Read: Mushfiqur Rahim Must Learn To Put Country Above Himself: BCB Chief Nazmul Hassan

They added that while this fund is not that much compared to the fight against coronavirus but if everyone can contribute in their own way, then it might be a bigger step to fight against coronavirus. Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal took to Facebook to let people know about the donation. 

Also Read: Bangladesh Cricketer Soumya Sarkar Faces 3 Years In Jail For Using Deerskin At His Wedding

Coronavirus: Bangladesh cricket team former skipper Shakib al Hasan self-isolates himself in US

Recently, former skipper of the Bangladesh cricket team, Shakib al Hasan, in his video over coronavirus, said that he had kept up with the hygiene directives and precautionary measures while travelling in a flight. He also said that after reaching the United States, he self-isolated himself in the hotel. In the video, he also said that it was painful to not meet his daughter after coming to the States, but the sacrifice is very important during the coronavirus situation

Also Read: Sanjay Bangar Could Join Bangladesh As Batting Consultant For Test Cricket: Report

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Coronavirus
PUBLIC TRANSPORT DURING LOCKDOWN
Kashmir
1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH IN THE VALLEY
AIMIM
AIMIM MLA CONFRONTED
Chennai
CHENNAI'S DISINFECTION DRONES
WHO chief claims that countries must be aggressive
WHO: TAKE AGRESSIVE MEASURES