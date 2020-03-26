Bangladesh Cricket Team Donates 50% Of Monthly Salary Amount For Fighting Coronavirus

Bangladesh’s cricketers have decided to donate half of their monthly salaries to the government for helping in fighting the coronavirus disease. Following the coronavirus outbreak, major sporting events have come to a standstill as well as various football leagues and cricketing events have been cancelled for the safety of athletes from coronavirus. Recently, the Bangladesh cricket team's series against Ireland was also called off due to coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Bangladesh cricket team donates money

According to a report in Dhaka Tribune, a total of 27 cricketers from the country, which also include 17 players from the Bangladesh men's senior cricket team, have decided to make the donation. The list includes Bangladesh cricket team wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and recently appointed ODI captain Tamim Iqbal. In a joint statement released by the players, they said that the whole world is fighting against coronavirus pandemic and the outbreak of coronavirus is also increasing in Bangladesh. They are trying to tell people to take the necessary steps to prevent this pandemic.

They added that while this fund is not that much compared to the fight against coronavirus but if everyone can contribute in their own way, then it might be a bigger step to fight against coronavirus. Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal took to Facebook to let people know about the donation.

Coronavirus: Bangladesh cricket team former skipper Shakib al Hasan self-isolates himself in US

Recently, former skipper of the Bangladesh cricket team, Shakib al Hasan, in his video over coronavirus, said that he had kept up with the hygiene directives and precautionary measures while travelling in a flight. He also said that after reaching the United States, he self-isolated himself in the hotel. In the video, he also said that it was painful to not meet his daughter after coming to the States, but the sacrifice is very important during the coronavirus situation

