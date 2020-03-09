Mushfiqur Rahim Preferred Over Shakib Al Hasan In Bangladesh's New Central Contracts List

Mashrafe Mortaza and experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan have been the backbone of the Bangladesh cricket team for a long time, but recently both the players received a major setback after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) excluded them from the new central contracts list. Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim though remained in the BCB's scheme of things. On Sunday, Mashrafe Mortaza stepped down as ODI captain after Bangladesh won the third and final ODI to win the series 3-0.

Mashrafe Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan lose central contracts, Mushfiqur Rahim handed contract for all formats

While Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan were excluded from the list, wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim was handed the central contract for all formats. On Sunday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board finalised a list of 16 players who will be added in the central contracts list. Out of 16 players, only seven players in the list were offered a contract for both red and white-ball cricket, which will come to a close on December 31 this year.

While Mashrafe Mortaza will not be considered as a regular member of the Bangladesh team, Shakib-Al-Hasan is not considered for the fresh contract as he is currently facing a two-year ban, which was imposed by the ICC. Along with Mashrafe Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan, the likes of Imrul Kayes, Abu Hider Rony, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Rubel Hossain and Shadman Islam have also been dropped from the previous contract.

Bangladesh cricketers who earned contracts

Mahmudullah and Mustafizur Rahman have been dropped from the Test contract list and handed only ODI contracts. Newly-appointed ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal along with Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun and spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan were the players who were given a contract for all formats.

Test captain Mominul Haque, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed and Ebadot Hossain were given a contract only for red-ball cricket. Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain and Mohammad Naim were given contracts only for the ODI format.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Monday, March 9 at the at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium. Mushfiqur Rahim after being given the contract is also the part of the squad.

Ban vs Zim live streaming

On television, the BAN vs ZIM live telecast in India will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 SELECT and Star Sports 1 SELECT HD. The BAN vs ZIM live streaming will take place on Hotstar and Jio TV. The BAN vs ZIM live score and updates can also be followed on the ICC, Bangladesh Cricket and Zimbabwe Cricket's official website/social media pages.