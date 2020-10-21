Pragyan Ojha Insults Andre Russell, Calls Kolkata Star 'liability' Ahead Of Bangalore Game

Kolkata have had a mixed tournament so far, not being able to capitalize on their good form. One of the main reasons behind their inconsistency has been the team's failure to perform collectively as a unit. Only one or two players have risen to the occasion in their games which is why they are fourth on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with five wins and four losses.

Pragyan Ojha calls out Andre Russell for not evolving with the game

Eoin Morgan's men lost to Mumbai for the second time this season on Friday, October 16. This was their 11th loss against Mumbai in the last 12 meetings which shows how one-sided the rivalry has been. After their eight-wicket loss against Mumbai, former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha lashed out at Kolkata star all-rounder Andre Rusell by calling him a liability.

While speaking to Sports Tak, Pragyan Ojha said that Andre Russell is not an improved cricketer. He added that the Caribbean cricketer has not changed his game with time. Ojha further said that when you see all the top players, they have changed their approach. However, he reckoned that Andre Russell is playing just the way he was playing 4 years ago, which makes him a 'liability' to the Kolkata team.

Ojha gave the example of Jasprit Bumrah saying how he has improved tremendously from when he came into the Mumbai side. The left-arm spinner stated that you have to improve as a cricketer because the game is evolving and you have to evolve with it and not remain stagnant.

Much was expected from the Caribbean all-rounder in the Dream11 IPL 2020 but he has not been able to perform according to expectations. Courtesy of his repeated failures, Andre Russell has been subjected to a lot of trolling and severe criticism. In fact, Russell once again failed to get going against Mumbai as he was dismissed by a Bumrah bouncer for 15.

The Kolkata all-rounder has just scored 92 runs across nine matches in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far at a dismal average of 11.50. The Men in Purple will hope that their star all-rounder gets back his lost rhythm and can get back amongst runs ahead of the business end of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Kolkata are all set to lock horns with Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 21. The Kolkata vs Bangalore live match is a crucial game for both sides as a win here will bolster their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The Kolkata vs Bangalore live action will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). As per our Kolkata vs Bangalore prediction, it Virat Kohli's men who are favourites to win the contest.

