Ind Vs Ban: 5 Facts About KS Bharat, The Receiver Of The Series Trophy From Virat Kohli

Andhra Pradesh’s wicketkeeper-batsman Kona Srikar Bharat has been consistently knocking the door of Indian selectors with his stellar performances in the domestic circuit as well as for India A side. He has received praise in recent times from the national selectors, who have said that he is definitely in their plans of red-ball cricket. He is not only a brilliant keeper but also good with the bat which has earned him almost a permanent place in India's second-string sides.

Ind vs Ban: Virat Kohli gives away winners trophy to KS Bharat

Bharat was recently called up to the national side as a backup to first-choice keeper Wriddhiman Saha. This was his first chance to rub shoulders with India's top stars and especially skipper Virat Kohli. His best moment came was when Kohli handed over the winners trophy, a tradition followed by Team India for a time now, when the youngest member of the side is given the winners’ trophy and allowed to take centre stage.

KS Bharat: A look at some unknown facts

Bharat has 3909 runs in 69 first-class matches with 8 centuries with the highest score of 308 and averages 37.58. He has 3 centuries in 46 List-A matches as well, where he has 1281 runs to his name.

The right-handed batsman made his first-class debut for Andhra Pradesh at the age of 19 and soon became the first wicket-keeper batsman to score a triple century. In the last group match of the Ranji Trophy 2014-15 at Ongole, Andhra’s wicketkeeper and opening batsman Srikar Bharat scored a remarkable 308 runs off 311 balls that included 38 fours and six sixes.

As a wicket-keeper, he has been outstanding in the domestic cricket, registering 233 catches and 27 stumpings. In List A, he has claimed 54 catches, along with 11 stumpings, while in T20s, he has 30 catches to his name, with 8 stumpings.

Bharat earned an IPL contract with the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils in 2015 after his breakthrough 2014/15 Ranji season, in which he scored 758 runs at an average of 54.11.

Over the last year, the 25-year-old Bharat has played 11 unofficial Tests for India ‘A’, against the ‘A’ teams of West Indies, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and England Lions. In this period, he has scored 686 runs with three centuries and two half-centuries, having held 41 catches and completed 6 stumpings.