Bangladesh T20 League BDH Vs MRA Live Streaming In India, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

Beximco Dhaka will face Minister Group Rajshahi in the 1st match of the Bangladesh T20 League on Tuesday, November 24. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the BDH vs MRA live streaming info, how to watch BDH vs MRA live in India and where to catch the BDH vs MRA live scores.

Bangladesh T20 League: BDH vs MRA live streaming info and preview

This is the opening match of the tournament, but BDH will be slight favourites to win the match with some experienced cricketers in their squad for the upcoming match. BDD, led by Mushfiqur Rahim, is a well-rounded unit and will be looking to kickstart campaign with a win. On the other hand, MRA is a relatively inexperienced side and will be looking to upset BDH in their opening match. Fans can expect the first match of the Bangladesh T20 League to be an exciting contest.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020



Get ready for the T20 blast#BCB #BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/LgeyE1pAID — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 23, 2020

Bangladesh T20 League live: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 36% with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions.

Bangladesh T20 League live: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip will be helpful for batting but bowlers could also find some assistance from the pitch. This match provides an opportunity for fans to witness bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other. With the pitch still looking balanced, batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board

BDH vs MRA live streaming: BDH vs MRA live in India and BDH vs MRA live scores

According to India.com, cricket audiences in India can watch the BDH vs MRA live in India on DSport. Fans who wish to catch BDH vs MRA live streaming can watch the match by logging onto cricketgateway and rabbitholebd. For BDH vs MRA live scores, check out Bangladesh Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Bangladesh Cricket / Twitter

