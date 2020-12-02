Bangladesh T20 League MRA Vs GGC Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Minister Rajshahi and Gazi Group Chattogram will feature in the 10th match of the Bangladesh T20 League on Wednesday, December 2. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 6:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the MRA vs GGC live streaming info and how to watch Bangladesh T20 League live in India.

Points Table of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 after Matchday 4.#BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/EjbxGrrPH7 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 1, 2020

Bangladesh T20 League live: MRA vs GGC live streaming info and preview

Both the participating teams have impressed with dominant performances in their initial encounters in the league. Having played three matches each, they are both placed in the top half of the points table. Gazi Group Chattogram are the team to beat in the Bangladesh T20 League, and they sit right at the top of the table. The side are currently unbeaten in the competition and will aim to keep their form in-tact.

ALSO READ | 'The Best News EVER!': Kevin Pietersen Makes Demand As UK Clears Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine

Minister Rajashahi got off to a flying start in the tournament with victories in their first two fixtures. However, they had to face a loss in their previous clash against Fortune Barishal. The team could only post a total of 132 against their opponents, who comfortably chased it down with five wickets to spare. Minister Rajshahi will be back in action on Wednesday after a break of three days and will be keen to get back to their winning ways.

Bangladesh T20 league live: Weather report for MRA vs GGC

AccuWeather predicts ideal conditions for a T20 cricket match. Clear skies are expected throughout the match, with no chances of a rain interruption. The temperatures are likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius during the match time.

ALSO READ | T Natarajan Inspires Indian Fans, Congratulated On Twitter For India Debut In Retro Kit

Bangladesh T20 league live: Pitch report for MRA vs GGC

Bowlers have had an advantage on the wicket at Dhaka this season, and the same is likely to continue in the upcoming fixtures as well. Teams batting first have managed to cross the 150-run mark only on two occasions, and low-scoring matches have been a common affair on the surface in the Bangladesh T20 League. Considering the past results, the captain winning the toss could opt to bowl first in an attempt to make the most of the conditions

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Nickname For Mohammad Kaif In Birthday Wish, Ace Fielder Replies

MRA vs GGC live in India: MRA vs GGC live streaming and MRA vs GGC live scores

The live telecast of the matches is available on DSport. Fans can tune in to the network to catch MRA vs GGC live in India. The MRA vs GGC live streaming will be available on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd. For MRA vs GGC live scores, one can visit the Twitter page of Bangladesh Cricket.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja's Blitzkrieg Makes Indian Fans Taunt Sanjay Manjrekar's Recent Criticism

Image source: Bangladesh Cricket Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.