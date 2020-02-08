U19 World Cup 2020 Final: India Vs Bangladesh Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

On Sunday, February 9, India Under-19 will have an opportunity to claim their fifth ICC U19 World Cup trophy. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will have an opportunity to pick up their maiden trophy at the biggest stage. Priyam Garg's India will be facing Bangladesh which is led by Akbar Ali. Here are some essential details about the match.

U19 World Cup 2020 Final: IND U19 vs BAN U19 Match details

Match: India Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup Final 2020

Date: February 9, 2020

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

IND U19 vs BAN U19 Pitch Report

Out of the 16 ODI matches that have been played at Senwes Park, the team batting first has won seven times. Therefore, it will be wise for the toss-winning captain to bat second. The highest total at this ground has been South Africa's 418/5 in 2006. The pitch does fluctuate during the match. At times, it is tough to play slower bowlers.

IND U19 vs BAN U19 Weather

According to AccuWeather, Potchefstroom will see a high temperature of 27 degree celsius. It'll see a low temperature of 15 degree celsius. There are chances that there'll be a thunderstorm throughout the day. Therefore, the match may get affected by the rains.

U19 World Cup 2020 Final: Where to watch?

If you are using a television, the match can be viewed on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. If you are streaming it on the internet, the match can be viewed live on Hotstar.

IND U19 vs BAN U19: U19 World Cup 2020 Full Squads

Here are the full squads for both teams in the final.

India Under-19:

Priyam Garg (captain), Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vidyadhar Patil, Tilak Varma, Shubhang Hegde, Divyansh Saxena, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Sushant Mishra, and Kumar Kushagra.

Bangladesh Under-19:

Akbar Ali (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Avishek Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shahin Alam, and Hasan Murad.

