Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series (Image: @BCBtigers/twitter)
Bangladesh will host Afghanistan in the 2nd of the 3-match ODI series on July 8, 2023. There will be no change in the venue, i.e., the match will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Ahead of the start of the contest, let's get hold of the timing of the match, and where to watch the action live. Read on.
After a rain-ravaged D&L method influenced the 1st ODI, where Afghanistan got the better of Bangladesh by 17 runs, it is time for the 2nd ODI to come about. While another fierce battle could be anticipated however, Bangladesh may need to resolve some internal issues with the team as Tamim Iqbal made a shocking announcement of retirement and in a matter of 24 hours took back the decision. The major question that would be on the minds of enthusiasts would be, will be leading the team in the 2nd ODI or not?
