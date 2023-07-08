Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI

Bangladesh will host Afghanistan in the 2nd of the 3-match ODI series on July 8, 2023. There will be no change in the venue, i.e., the match will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Ahead of the start of the contest, let's get hold of the timing of the match, and where to watch the action live. Read on.

3 things you need to know:

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI will take place today

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh in the 1st ODI

After the 1st ODI Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal announced retirement but quashed the decision later on

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI preview

After a rain-ravaged D&L method influenced the 1st ODI, where Afghanistan got the better of Bangladesh by 17 runs, it is time for the 2nd ODI to come about. While another fierce battle could be anticipated however, Bangladesh may need to resolve some internal issues with the team as Tamim Iqbal made a shocking announcement of retirement and in a matter of 24 hours took back the decision. The major question that would be on the minds of enthusiasts would be, will be leading the team in the 2nd ODI or not?

Where is the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI taking place?

The BAN vs AFG, 2nd ODI match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh. The stadium has a seating capacity of 22,000 and has hosted 25 ODI games so far.

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI begin?

The BAN vs AFG, 2nd ODI match is slated to begin at 1:30 pm IST and 2 pm local time on Saturday, July 8.

How to watch the live telecast of BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI in India?

Unfortunately, the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI will not be televised in India.

How to watch the live streaming of BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI in India?

Indian cricket fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI on the FanCode app and website.

How to watch the live streaming of BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI in Bangladesh?

The match will be telecasted on Gazi TV and T-Sports in Bangladesh. At the same time, the live streaming will be available on Rabbithole App and Toffee.

How to watch the live streaming of BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI in Afghanistan?

Fans in Afghanistan can also enjoy the match by tuning in to RTA Sport.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI series: What do the squads look like?