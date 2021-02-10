Bangladesh Vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Stream, Dhaka Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Bangladesh will take on the West Indies in the 2nd Test of the West Indies’ tour of Bangladesh 2021. The Bangladesh vs West Indies match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST (9:30 AM BST) from the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka on February 11, 2021. Here are the Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming details, Bangladesh vs West Indies pitch report and the Chattogram weather forecast for the match.

Bangladesh and West Indies Test squads arrive in Dhaka for the second Test. #BCB pic.twitter.com/99C0kvsXof — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 8, 2021

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test preview

With an opportunity of a Test series whitewash to go with the ODI series triumph now lost, the Bangladesh squad will play to salvage their series and end with their heads held high in their capital city. The thrilling Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test ended with the visitors creeping past the home team to score a rare win in the subcontinent. Having lost both their Test matches in New Zealand in December 2020, this Test win, with all its heroic performances, will be one fondly remembered by the Windies.

From Jomel Waarican's 4-wicket haul in the 1st innings to Kyle Mayers' headline-grabbing debut double ton the visitors will have plenty of defining moments to look at back at and take with themselves as they go to Dhaka on Thursday. The hosts meanwhile, will be banking on Mehidy Hassan's tremendous form - he made a century and took 8 wickets in the 1st Test - as well as Taiju Islam, Mominul Haq and Nayeem Hassan's skills. With both teams charged up, fans can expect another close game this time around.

Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming details

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream the game live on the FanCode app and website from February 11-15. The Bangladesh vs West Indies live scores and match updates will be available on the social media handles and websites of both teams.

Bangladesh vs West Indies pitch report and Dhaka weather forecast

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium is expected to provide huge scoring opportunities for the first two-three day of the Test before lending itself completely to the spinners. After coming so close to a victory, the Bangladeshi spinners are expected to give it their all to prevent another Kyle Mayers style feat from derailing their victory. Accuweather predicts no rain on Day 1 of the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test. The temperature will rise to a high of 25°C in the day with humidity at around 60%.

Image Credits: BCB Tigers Twitter

