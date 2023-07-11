Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s cricket team’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh kicked off with India’s stellar seven-wicket win in the 1st T20I in Dhaka on Sunday. Winning the toss and bowling first, India restricted the home side to 114/5 in the first innings. The visitors then cruised to victory in the 17th over, courtesy of impressive knocks by Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana.

3 Things You Need To Know

India women & Bangladesh women now clash in the 2nd T20I on Tuesday

Harmanpreet Kaur was the top scorer in the 1st T20I with a knock of 54* runs off 35 balls

Smriti Mandhana also scored 38 runs during the chase, while Pooja Vastarkar took 1/16 in 4 overs

What’s next in the Bangladesh women vs India women T20I series?

Both teams are now set to clash in the 2nd T20I on Tuesday, where India will look to seal the three-match series. Heading into the game, India women will look to better their batting show as young opener Shafali Verma perished for a duck in the first match. At the same time, Jemimah Rodrigues will also be eager to add valuable runs to her credit.

Where will the Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd T20I be played?

The IND vs BAN 2nd T20I will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

When will Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd T20I begin?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd T20I will begin from 1:30 pm IST onwards on Tuesday, July 11.

Where to watch the BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I match live?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd T20I live by tuning in to the live streaming on the FanCode app and website. The live telecast of the match will not be available in India.

BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I: Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women Probable Xl: Shamima Sulatan, Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter (wicketkeeper), Shathi Rani Bormon, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, and Sultana Khatun.

India Women Probable Xl: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, and Minnu Mani.