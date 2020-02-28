PES Vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Lahore Qalandars in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Friday, February 28. The PES vs LAH live game will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The PES vs LAH live game will commence at 8:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction, the PES vs LAH match prediction and PES vs LAH Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points.

PES vs LAH match prediction: Preview prior to PES vs LAH live match

Peshawar Zalmi are sitting at the fifth position in the points table with 2 points to their name. They played three games out of which they won one and lost two. Their last game against Multan Sultans ended in a defeat by 6 wickets. The Zalmi would look to bounce back quickly by winning this fixture. Kamran Akmal and Tom Banton are the players to watch out for.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars could not have asked for a worse start to their PSL 2020 campaign. They have lost both their opening matches and are still to open their account. They would like to win this fixture and get going in the points table. Chris Lynn and Fakhar Zaman are the players to watch out for.

Let's take a look at the squads and PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction.

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Squads

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: PES vs LAH playing 11 - Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (Captain), Kamran Akmal (Wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Mohsin, Liam Dawson, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Imam-ul-Haq (12th man)

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: PES vs LAH playing 11 - Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Dane Vilas (Wicket-keeper), Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari (12th man), Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese.

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: PES vs LAH Dream11 team

Here is the PES vs LAH Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Akmal (Captain), Tom Banton

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali

All-Rounder: Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shoaib Malik (Vice-Captain)

PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction

Peshawar Zalmi start off as favourites to win in our PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our PES vs LAH Dream11 team are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: LAHORE QALANDARS TWITTER