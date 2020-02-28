PSL 2020 PES Vs LAH Live Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report, Points Table

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Lahore Qalandars in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Friday, February 28. The Peshawar vs Lahore live game will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The Peshawar vs Lahore live game will commence at 8:30 PM (IST). Here are all the details such as PES vs LAH live streaming and PES vs LAH live telecast in India.

PSL 2020: PES vs LAH live telecast in India and PES vs LAH live streaming

The PES vs LAH live telecast in India will be on DSport's channel. cricketgateway.com will have the PES vs LAH live streaming. You can catch all the PSL 2020 live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: PES vs LAH live streaming - Peshawar vs Lahore live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the wind will blow at a rate of 9 to 11 km/hr while the temperature will deviate between 14 and 20 Degree Celsius. There are chances of rain and the match might get abandoned.

PSL 2020: Peshawar vs Lahore live match pitch report

There will be a lot of assistance to the bowlers because of the overcast conditions. If the weather stays pleasant, batsmen will get some help from the pitch. Fast bowlers will get a lot of purchase from the surface. The team winning the toss in this PSL 2020 Peshawar vs Lahore live match would look to field first.

PSL 2020: Peshawar vs Lahore live match preview

Peshawar Zalmi are sitting at the fifth position in the PSL 2020 points table with 2 points to their name. They played three games out of which they won one and lost two. Their last game against Multan Sultans ended in a defeat by 6 wickets. The Zalmi would look to bounce back quickly by winning this fixture. Kamran Akmal and Tom Banton are the players to watch out for.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars could not have asked for a worse start to their PSL 2020 campaign. They have lost both their opening matches and are still to open their account. They would like to win this fixture and get going in the PSL 2020 points table. Chris Lynn and Fakhar Zaman are the players to watch out for.

IMAGE COURTESY: PESHAWAR ZALMI TWITTER