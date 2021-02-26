BAR Vs LEE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup 2021 Match Preview

Barbados Pride (BAR) and Leeward Islands Hurricanes (LEE) will collide in the 5th Place Play-off of the Super50 Cup 2021 (or the West Indies ODD) on Friday, February 26 at 9:00 AM local time (6:30 PM IST). The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda. Here's a look at our BAR vs LEE Dream11 prediction, probable BAR vs LEE playing 11 and BAR vs LEE Dream11 team.

BAR vs LEE Dream11 prediction: BAR vs LEE Dream11 preview

With Jamaica Scorpions, Windward Volcanoes, Guyana Jaguar and T&T Red Force getting qualified to the higher rounds, Barbados Pride and Leeward Islands Hurricanes will collide for the fifth spot on Friday. Both the teams are on the standings with just four points each and with the same win-loss record, 1-4. However, Justin Greaves and team are at the fifth spot with a higher net RR (+0.231) compared to Leeward Islands Hurricanes, who are at the basement spot (net RR: -0.736).

BAR vs LEE live: BAR vs LEE Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM local time, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda

BAR vs LEE Dream11 prediction: BAR vs LEE Dream11 team, squad list

BAR vs LEE Dream11 prediction: Barbados Pride squad

Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Tevyn Walcott, Dominic Drakes, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Drakes, Chemar Holder, Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan, Zachary McCaskie, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Shamarh Brooks

BAR vs LEE Dream11 prediction: Leeward Islands Hurricanes squad

Kieran Powell, Montcin Hodge, Devon Thomas, Nitish Kumar, Amir Jangoo, Terrence Warde, Sheeno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Ashmead Nedd, Jeremiah Louis, Keacy Carty, Colin Archibald, Hayden Walsh, Ross Powell, Nino Henry

BAR vs LEE Dream11 prediction: BAR vs LEE Dream11 team, top picks

Barbados Pride: Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Joshua Bishop

Leeward Islands Hurricanes: Kieran Powell, Terrence Warde, Quinton Boatswain

BAR vs LEE Dream11 prediction: BAR vs LEE Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Devon Thomas

Batsmen: Kieran Powell, Justin Greaves, Jonathan Carter, Shamarh Brooks

All-Rounders: Terrence Warde, Jason Holder, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Quinton Boatswain, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop

BAR vs LEE live: BAR vs LEE match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Barbados Pride will come out on top in this contest.

A performance worthy of today's CG Insurance Man of the Match award. Jordan took the 2nd 5️⃣ wicket haul of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup.#Super50Cup pic.twitter.com/vzFgQeKldR — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 18, 2021

Note: The BAR vs LEE match prediction and BAR vs LEE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAR vs LEE Dream11 team and BAR vs LEE Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

