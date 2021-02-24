Super50 Cup 2021 Trinidad Vs Jamaica Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

T&T Red Force (TRI) will go up against Jamaica Scorpions (JAM) in the upcoming match of the Super50 Cup 2021 or the West Indies ODD. The match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda. The TRI vs JAM live streaming is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST) on Wednesday, February 24. Here is our Trinidad vs Jamaica prediction, information on how to watch Trinidad vs Jamaica live in India and where to catch Trinidad vs Jamaica live scores.

Trinidad vs Jamaica live streaming: Trinidad vs Jamaica prediction and preview

T&T Red Force are currently leading the Super50 Cup 2021 standings with 20 points. Kieron Pollard and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning all of them. Jamaica Scorpions, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot with eight points and a win-loss record of 2-3.

Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams, our Dream11 prediction is that T&T Red Force will come out on top in this contest.

Also Read l WIS vs GUY Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Super50 Cup 2021 match preview

Trinidad vs Jamaica live streaming: How to watch Trinidad vs Jamaica live scores

The Trinidad vs Jamaica match will not be televised on any Indian channels. However, fans can tune in to DreamSports owned FanCode app and website for the Trinidad vs Jamaica live streaming. For Trinidad vs Jamaica live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and website of the West Indies Cricket Board.

Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Time: 1:30 PM local time, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

Also Read l Super50 Cup 2021 Windward Islands vs Guyana live stream, pitch and weather report, preview

Super50 Cup live in India: Trinidad vs Jamaica pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter and the temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 17 km/h. The pitch at the Coolidge Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

CG Insurance Man of the Match Imran Khan happy with his performance today but still looks forward to the challenges of the knockouts!🎥⬇️#Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/fWc6K9T01e — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 21, 2021

Also Read l GUY vs TRI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Super50 Cup 2021 live stream details

Super50 Cup live in India: Trinidad vs Jamaica squads

Trinidad vs Jamaica live scores: T&T Red Force squad

Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Kjorn Ottley, Imran Khan, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Denesh Ramdin, Lend-l Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

Trinidad vs Jamaica live scores: Jamaica Scorpions squad

Andre McCarthy, Aldane Thomas, Paul Palmer, Derval Green, Odean Smith, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas, Jamie Merchant, Dennis Bulli, Romaine Morrison, Jeavor Royal, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Javelle Glen

Also Read l LEE vs JAM Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Super50 Cup 2021 match preview

Image Source: Windies Cricket/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.