GUY Vs WIS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup 2021 Semi-final Preview

The Guyana Jaguars will face the Windward Island Volcanoes in the 2nd semi-final of the Super50 Cup 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on February 25, 2021. Here is our GUY vs WIS Dream11 prediction, GUY vs WIS Dream11 team and GUY vs WIS Dream11 top picks.

Red Force are in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup finals!!!#Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/qHXDCo49cq — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 25, 2021

GUY vs WIS Dream11 prediction: Match preview

At the end of the Super50 Cup group stages, the Guyana Jaguars find themselves in second place on the points table and a chance to play for a place in the finals of the tournament. The Jaguars won four of their five games to earn 16 points and maintain a net run rate of 1.071 - 0.001 less than the table topper and first finalists, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force. Coming into this game the Jaguars will be high on confidence, having just beaten the Windward Island Volcanoes by a whopping 9 wickets and 128 balls remaining. They will be the favourites to win this game and go into the finals.

On the other hand, we have the Windward Island Volcanoes. The Volcanoes barely managed to make it into the semis after winning just two games out of five and ending the group stage tied on 8 points with the Jamaica Scorpions. The Windward Islands will be coming into this game off of two consecutive losses, against the Jaguars and the Barbados Pride side and will give it their all to turn that streak around now, when it matters the most. The side's last victory came against Jamaica on February 16.

GUY vs WIS playing 11 prediction

Guyana Jaguars - Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson, Chris Barnwell, Kemol Savory, Akshaya Persaud, Kevin Sinclair, Ramaal Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Keon Joseph.

Windward Island Volcanoes - Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Sunil Ambris, Kevin Stoute, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Emmanuel Stewart, Ryan John, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edwards, Obed McCoy.

GUY vs WIS Key Players

Guyana Jaguars - Shimron Hetmyer, Keon Joseph, Chandrapaul Hemraj

Windward Island Volcanoes - Andre Fletcher, Sunil Ambris, Emmanuel Stewart

GUY vs WIS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Emmanuel Stewart

Batsmen: Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer (C), Chandrapaul Hemraj (VC), Leon Johnson

All-rounders: Sunil Ambris, Kevin Stoute

Bowlers: Larry Edwards, Romario Shepherd, Ramaal Lewis, Keon Joseph

GUY vs WIS match prediction

According to our GUY vs WIS match prediction, the Guyana Jaguars will win this match.

Note: The GUY vs WIS Dream11 prediction and GUY vs WIS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GUY vs WIS Dream11 team and GUY vs WIS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

