TRI Vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup 2021 Match Preview

T&T Red Force (TRI) and Jamaica Scorpions (JAM) will collide in the upcoming match of the Super50 Cup 2021 (or the West Indies ODD) on Wednesday, February 24 at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda. Here's a look at our TRI vs JAM Dream11 prediction, probable TRI vs JAM playing 11 and TRI vs JAM Dream11 team.
T&T Red Force are currently leading the Super50 Cup 2021 standings with 20 points. Kieron Pollard and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning all of them. Jamaica Scorpions, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot with eight points and a win-loss record of 2-3.
Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Kjorn Ottley, Imran Khan, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Denesh Ramdin, Lend-l Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales
Andre McCarthy, Aldane Thomas, Paul Palmer, Derval Green, Odean Smith, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas, Jamie Merchant, Dennis Bulli, Romaine Morrison, Jeavor Royal, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Javelle Glen
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that T&T Red Force will come out on top in this contest.
CG Insurance Man of the Match Imran Khan happy with his performance today but still looks forward to the challenges of the knockouts!🎥⬇️#Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/fWc6K9T01e— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 21, 2021
