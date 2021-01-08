BBL 2020-21 Game Between Strikers And Renegades Delayed, IND Vs AUS Test Responsible?

Melbourne Renegades pipped Adelaide Strikers by six wickets and a ball to spare at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, January 8. Through the recent STR vs REN result, the Aaron Finch-led side registered their second win of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020-21 (BBL 2020-21) competition. While the match turned out to be an entertaining affair for the viewers and crowd in attendance, the proceedings began later than the intended launch time due to a scheduling conflict with another high-profile series currently hosted by Australia.

BBL 2020-21: STR vs REN result

The @RenegadesBBL are FINALLY back on the winner's list 😃 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/uwSEru8g60 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2021

India vs Australia 3rd Test impacts BBL schedule

Hosts Australia took on the visiting Indian team on Day 2 of their ongoing third Test match of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday, January 8. Apparently, the Test proceedings went overtime, thus impacting the BBL schedule for a game which was hosted at an entirely different venue, i.e. the Adelaide Oval.

A slight delay at the Adelaide Oval with #AUSvIND finishing up soon!



Stay tuned. We're just moments away from #BBL10 action pic.twitter.com/mpVmysVIYk — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2021

As it turns out, the BBL 2020-21 clash between the Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers began a few minutes late because of the scheduling conflict. As reported, Fox Sports, who are covering both matches on their same channel, did not wanted to compromise one live coverage over the other. In what turned out to be a first of such scenario, especially between two different competitions hosted by the same country, Friday's scheduling conflict sheds a light to the earlier dispute between Cricket Australia and their other broadcasting partner Seven.

An earlier report by the Sydney Morning Herald indicated that the Seven Network had asked Cricket Australia in late 2020 to reschedule India’s tour of Australia and cancel the BBL 2020-21 season overall. Apparently, the network wanted the high-profile Test series to be played out during the holiday season for maximising their monetisation opportunities. Cricket Australia, however, turned down all their demands which led to the broadcasters putting them on notice.

India vs Australia 3rd Test updates and live streaming details for India

Meanwhile, at the SCG, India finished Day 2 at 96-2, i.e. still trailing behind Australia’s first-innings total of 338 by another 242 runs. Earlier in the day, Steve Smith regained form with a majestic 131 en route to plundering his 27th Test ton. Here is a look at the highlights of Day 2 from the India vs Australia 3rd Test match.

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The India vs Australia live streaming will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is being played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

