Navdeep Saini Replicates Zaheer Khan's THIS 20-year-old Feat With Will Pucovski Wicket

Indian speedster Navdeep Saini made his Test debut on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) against Australia. At the end of a rain-curtailed opening day of the third Test, the right-arm fast bowler returned with figures of 1-32 off his seven overs. Prior to playing his first ever Test match, Saini had already represented his national side in seven ODIs and 10 T20Is before.

Navdeep Saini debut: Cricketer gets Cap No.299 from Jasprit Bumrah

Congratulations @navdeepsaini96. He realises his dream of playing Test cricket for #TeamIndia today. A proud holder of 🧢 299 and he receives it from @Jaspritbumrah93. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zxa5LGJEen — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Navdeep Saini joins Zaheer Khan, Vijay Hazare in an elite club

The Navdeep Saini debut makes him cricketer No.299 to play Test cricket for India. In his maiden innings itself, he picked up the wicket of his rival debutant Will Pucovski. Pucovski scored 62 from 110 balls and was looking well-settled for his maiden century before Saini trapped him in front of stumps.

A look at Navdeep Saini’s maiden Test wicket, watch video

With the wicket of Will Pucovski, Navdeep Saini became only the fourth Indian bowler ever to claim his first Test wicket of that of an opposition’s debutant. He joined the likes of Vijay Hazare and SC Shinde (both against England in 1946), Arshad Ayub (against West Indies in 1987) and Zaheer Khan (against Bangladesh in 2000). Incidentally, Zaheer Khan had dismissed Mehrab Hossain and it was the Bangladesh men's senior national team's first-ever Test match.

India vs Australia 3rd Test updates

At the end of Day 1, Australia reached 166-2 in 55 overs. After Pucovski’s dismissal, Marnus Labuschagne reached his half-century en route to forming a 60-run stand with Test talisman Steve Smith. Apart from Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj also found himself among the wickets as he sent dynamic Australian opener David Warner packing back to the pavilion earlier in the innings.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Scorecard at Stumps on Day 1

Stumps! A solid start to the crucial third Test for the Aussies.



Earlier start of 10am AEDT tomorrow: https://t.co/xdDaedY10F #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1BIvxN21RF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2021

