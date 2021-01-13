BBL 2020-21 THU Vs SIX Live Stream, Pitch Report, Canberra Weather Forecast, Team Updates

The Big Bash League 2020-21 (BBL 2020-21) season is all set to continue with Match No. 38 on Wednesday, January 13 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The upcoming 20-over fixture will see the Sydney Thunder (THU) take on the Sydney Sixers (SIX). The match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST. Here's a look at the entire BBL schedule, THU vs SIX live streaming details, how to watch THU vs SIX live in India and where to catch THU vs SIX live scores.

A look into BBL schedule

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

BBL 2020-21: Tournament preview ahead of THU vs SIX

The ongoing BBL 2020-21 season premiered on December 10 and will run until February 6. A total of eight teams are participating in the tournament that forms a part of the Australian 2020-21 domestic season. 56 matches will be played between all teams in a double round-robin format, which will be followed by a five-match knockout stage.

The upcoming Sydney Smash is the 10th match for both teams this season. The Sydney Sixers are currently placed at the top of the points table with six wins and are closely followed by Sydney Thunder at No. 2, also with six wins. Here is a look at the Australian schedule for the much-awaited Sydney Smash at Canberra.

BBL schedule of Sydney Smash

BBL 2020-21: THU vs SIX live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all BBL 2020 games live in India on Sony SIX channels. Fans can also tune into the SonyLIV app and website for THU vs SIX live streaming. For THU vs SIX live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League and Cricket Australia’s social media accounts as well as that of the participating teams.

BBL 2020-21: Canberra weather forecast for THU vs SIX

As per AccuWeather, the Canberra weather forecast indicates a perfect evening for the entire 40 overs of cricketing action. The temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius during the course of the match.

BBL 2020-21: Pitch report for THU vs SIX

The pitch is known for favouring batsmen as the average first-innings score at the venue has been 185 in the past five matches. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, as chasing teams have lost three out of the five matches played here this season.

BBL 2020-21: THU vs SIX squads

Here is a look at the THU vs SIX squads for the upcoming match.

THU vs SIX: THU squad

Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (wk), Brendan Doggett, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Jonathan Cook, Adam Milne and Chris Tremain.

THU vs SIX: SIX squad

Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Jake Ball, Lloyd Pope, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Manenti, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr, Gurinder Sandhu and Tom Rogers.

