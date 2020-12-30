BBL 2020 HUR Vs HEA Live Stream In India, Pitch Report, Brisbane Weather Forecast

The Hobart Hurricanes will go up against the Brisbane Heat in the 20th match of the Big Bash League 2020. The HUR vs HEA match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST from The Gabba, Brisbane on December 30. Here are the HUR vs HEA live streaming details, where to catch HUR vs HEA live scores, the pitch report and the Brisbane weather forecast for the contest.

BBL 2020: HUR vs HEA preview

The Hurricanes have made a good start to their BBL 2020 campaign and have 11 points from 5 matches in the tournament so far. With 3 wins and 2 losses, they are 4th on the points table and two points behind the Adelaide Strikers. They stand a chance to move to third spot if they beat the Heat by a good margin and improve their net run rate.

The Heat meanwhile did not have a great start to their campaign and were on a three-match losing streak. They ended their losing run by beating the Hurricanes by 4 wickets in the previous encounter and will look to make it two wins out of two versus the same opposition. Fans can expect an exciting contest between these two sides.

BBL 2020: HUR vs HEA pitch report and Brisbane weather forecast

Coming to the pitch at the Gabba, bowlers have found help from the surface while bowling first in the two matches played this season. While chasing seems to be the better option, the captain winning the toss will look to bowl first. Coming to the weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted that the conditions will be cloudy but there may not be chances of rain during the match. The temperature will be at 25°C with 75% humidity and cloud cover.

HUR vs HEA live scores: HUR vs HEA live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channels. Fans can also tune into the HUR vs HEA live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For HUR vs HEA live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the Thunder and the Heat social media accounts.

BBL schedule

