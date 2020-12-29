BBL 2020 REN Vs SIX Live Stream In India, Pitch Report And Gold Coast Weather Forecast

The Melbourne Renegades will go up against the Sydney Sixers in the 18th match of the Big Bash League 2020. The REN vs SIX match is scheduled to begin at 12:40 pm IST from the Carrara Oval, Queensland on December 29. Here are the REN vs SIX live streaming details, how to watch REN vs SIX live scores and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

BBL 2020: REN vs SIX preview

REN are second from the bottom with just one win from four matches and will look to win this match and get their season back on track. The match versus SIX will not be easy especially after an embarrassing loss to the same opponent earlier in the tournament. Last time the two teams faced each other, the SIX emerged as the winners by a huge 145 runs. Chasing 206, the REN got bundled out for just 60.

SIX are currently second on the points table and have a chance to move to the top of the points table with a win. SIX have won last three out of the four matches with their previous match versus Melbourne Stars going down to the wire before SIX won the match by 1 wicket and one ball remaining. This time around they will look to put up a better performance. Fans can expect a good contest between bat and ball.

BBL 2020: REN vs SIX pitch report and Gold Coast weather forecast

Coming to the Gold Coast weather forecast, Accuweather has predicted that the conditions will be cloudy but there may not be chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 29°C with 61% humidity and cloud cover. Sixers will be well versed with pitch condition having won the previous encounter at the same venue. The pitch here seems to be flat and the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

REN vs SIX live scores: REN vs SIX live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channels. Fans can also tune into the REN vs SIX live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For REN vs SIX live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the Thunder and Heat social media accounts.

BBL schedule

OFFICIAL | It's a new-look #BBL10 fixture! 🤗



More details to come on Jan-Feb, but you can check out ALL the match-ups & dates here 👉 https://t.co/qgkj6iyQx3

Image: Sydney Sixers / Twitter

