REN Vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

The Melbourne Renegades will lock horns with Sydney Sixers in the match 18 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The REN vs SIX match will be played at the Carrara Oval, Queensland. The REN vs SIX live match is scheduled to commence at 12:40 PM IST on Tuesday, December 29. Here, we take a look at REN vs SIX live scores, REN vs SIX match prediction and REN vs SIX playing 11.

Also Read: India Defeats Australia In Key MCG Test; Bowlers, Rahane & Gill Shine In Series-leveler

REN vs SIX Dream11 prediction: REN vs SIX live match preview

Both teams had faced each other earlier in the tournament and it was Sixers who crushed Renegades by 145 runs. In that match, Renegades were bowled out for 60 while chasing 206 runs for win. Renegades are currently on a two-match losing streak and will look to end that losing run by beating Sixers and also even the scores.

Time to go again.



A new venue, a new state, a new start.



See it all on @FoxCricket from 6.10pm (AEDT).#GameDay | #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/uoZTZEHJ9x — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) December 28, 2020

Sixers are the inform team between the two and are currently on a three-match winning streak. Their previous match versus Melbourne Stars ended ina nail-biting one-wicket win while chasing 194 runs for victory. They will be looking to put up a better performance this time around and win the match in order to move to the top of the points table.

Also Read: Eagle-eyed Fans Have Gala Time At Shubman Gill's Sticker Peeling Off His Bat As India Win

REN vs SIX Dream11 prediction: REN vs SIX squad

REN squad: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch(c), Sam Harper(w), Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Zak Evans, Peter Hatzoglou, Brody Couch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Mitchell Perry, Jack Prestwidge

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Trolls Matthew Wade After Winning Sledging Battle During Boxing Day Test?

SIX squad: Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes(c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Gurinder Sandhu, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Rogers

Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar Clarifies Perceived 'dislike' For Ravindra Jadeja On Twitter

REN vs SIX Dream11 prediction: Probable REN vs SIX playing 11

REN: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Sam Harper (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Zak Evans, Peter Hatzoglou



SIX: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Gurinder Sandhu

REN vs SIX Dream11 prediction: Top picks for REN vs SIX Dream11 team

Josh Philippe

Shaun Marsh

Daniel Christian

Mohammad Nabi

REN vs SIX match prediction: REN vs SIX Dream11 team

REN vs SIX live: REN vs SIX match prediction

As per our REN vs SIX Dream11 prediction, SIX should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The REN vs SIX Dream11 prediction, top picks and REN vs SIX Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The REN vs SIX match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Melbourne Renegades / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.