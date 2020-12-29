Sanjay Manjrekar Clarifies Perceived 'dislike' For Ravindra Jadeja On Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja's game has seen an exponential improvement over the years and his all-round heroics have helped him carve a niche for himself in the star-studded Indian line-up. However, the left-hander's game has often failed to impress former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar. However, it seems that the 55-year-old has had a change of heart after Jadeja's fabulous outing in the Boxing Day Test of the India vs Australia 2020 series.

India vs Australia 2020

The all-rounder's form has proved to be a major boon for the Indian cricket team in all the formats. The player's presence adds the much-needed balance in the side and also gives a cushion to the think tank to pick an extra batsman or a bowler depending on the situation. Jadeja has proved his mettle once again with his lion-hearted performances in the Australia tour.

After his sensational performances with the bat in white-ball cricket in the series, the southpaw has successfully replicated the same success in the longer format as well. Ravindra Jadeja's inclusion in the Melbourne Test was a welcome addition for the visitors as they sought retribution after a humiliating loss in the opening fixture. The cricketer with a spirited half-century bailed India out of trouble alongside captain Ajinkya Rahane and also was equally effective with the ball.

Ex-India cricketer, Sanjay Manjrekar, who has often been critical of the all-rounder's game, also heaped praises on the 32-year-old's performances in red-ball cricket. Replying to a fan on his Twitter account, Sanjay Manjrekar mentioned how he is a big admirer of the all-rounder, especially in the longer format. According to the commentator, Test cricket is Ravindra Jadeja's forte.

Ahead of the India vs Australia 2020 series, Sanjay Manjrekar had also expressed his apprehensions regarding Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja's inclusion in the side. He had pointed out that he is not a fan of such cricketers. However, the two were instrumental in India winning the final ODI of the three-match series. He had later on hailed Hardik Pandya for his sensational batting performances, but he had chosen to be quiet regarding Ravindra Jadeja back then.

Big admirer of Jadeja, when it comes to Tests, have always been for years. Test cricket is his strong suit. https://t.co/BEMS77ylDU — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 27, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja career stats

His spectacular outings in the ICC U-19 World Cup and domestic cricket earned him his maiden national call-up in the year 2009. Over the years, the player has established himself as a mainstay in the line-up and has contributed significantly in all three formats. In 49 Test matches, the player has amassed 1869 runs at an impressive average of 35.3. He also has a Test century to his name and has crossed the 50-run mark on 14 occasions. He also has picked up 213 wickets in the format. When it comes to ODI cricket, he has 2411 runs and 188 wickets. In 50 T20Is, the star cricketer has scored 217 runs and has 39 dismissals.

