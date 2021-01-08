BBL 2020 Schedule Hit By COVID-19 As Three Crucial Sydney Matches Moved To Canberra

Cricket Australia, on Friday, January 8, announced a change in schedule for three of upcoming Big Bash League 2020 (BBL 2020) matches. Originally, the Sydney venues, namely the Sydney Cricket Ground and Sydney Showground Stadium were slated to host BBL 2020 matches on January 13, 16 and 18. However, on the back of a rise in Sydney coronavirus cases, Cricket Australia and BBL officials have decided to shift those matches to Canberra’s Manuka Oval.

Initial BBL schedule as announced in November 2020

Sydney coronavirus cases forces a change in BBL schedule for Sydney-based venues

Alistair Dobson, Head of BBL, issued a press release explaining that a change in schedule was made to ensure the “continuation of BBL 2020 season”. He added that the matches will still go ahead, albeit in a different venue, despite of the ongoing “public health situation and related state border closures”.

The Sydney Showground Stadium serves as a home ground for Sydney Thunder. On the other hand, the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground is the base for Sydney Sixers. The two teams will now be playing their Sydney-based games between January 13 to January 18 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Here is a look at the updated BBL schedule for the ongoing season.

A summary of BBL points table

Interestingly, both the Sydney-based teams are occupying the top two spots in the BBL points table. While the Sydney Thunder (22 points) have registered six wins out of their eight matches, the Sixers (21 points) have won five of their eight fixtures. They are followed by Hobart Hurricanes (19 points) and Adelaide Strikers (17 points) to cap-off the top four teams in the eight-team competition.

Brisbane Heat (16 points), Melbourne Stars (15 points) and Perth Scorchers (13 points) occupy the next three spots on the table. The Melbourne Renegades are placed at the bottom with just five points, courtesy of their solitary win after eight matches.

India vs Australia 3rd Test live updates

Despite a change in the BBL schedule due to a rise in Sydney coronavirus cases, the ongoing India vs Australia 3rd Test, ironically, is being hosted by the SCG itself. At the end of Day 2, hosts find themselves 242 runs ahead of India. Steve Smith regained form as he struck his 27th Test ton with an imperial 131-run knock.

Highlights of action from India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 2

Image source: BBL Twitter

