BBL 2020 STR Vs SIX Live Stream In India, Pitch Report, Gold Coast Weather Forecast

The Adelaide Strikers will go up against the Sydney Sixers in the 26th match of the Big Bash League 2020. The STR vs SIX match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST from Carrara Oval, Queensland on January 3. Here are the STR vs SIX live streaming details, where to catch STR vs SIX live scores, the pitch report and the Gold Coast weather forecast for the contest.

BBL 2020: STR vs SIX preview

The Strikers are fourth on the points table and looking at their current performance it has been their bowling attack which has delivered an ordinary performance so far in the competition. The Strikers have just three wins in the tournament so far, and for them to win more matches the batting lineup will have to deliver as the tournament progresses.

The Sixers on other hand, have been on a roll, winning four matches so far and are eyeing their fifth win in the competition. The Sixers look a well-balanced unit with the batsmen scoring runs and the bowlers picking up wickets. This match promises to be an exciting contest when these two sides meet each other on Sunday.

BBL 2020: STR vs SIX pitch report and Gold Coast weather forecast

Coming to the pitch at the Carrara Oval, Queensland the chasing side have been winning matches despite bowlers picking up wickets. As chasing seems to be the better option, the captain winning the toss will look to bowl first. Coming to the weather for this match, AccuWeather has predicted that the conditions will be sunny and there may not be chances of rain during the match. The temperature will be at 26°C with 71% humidity and cloud cover.

STR vs SIX live scores: STR vs SIX live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the STR vs SIX live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For STR vs SIX live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media accounts.

BBL schedule

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

Image: Adelaide Strikers / Twitter

